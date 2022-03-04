Turkish Delight
The growing airline's business-class service makes flying internationally a seamless and luxurious experience
Airlines & Airports Theresa Norton
Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Turkish Airlines today operates 373 aircraft to 333 destinations in 128 countries – touted as the largest network in the world.
A member of the Star Alliance, the Istanbul-based carrier is earning much-deserved accolades as it continually strives to improve its product, from its friendly onboard service and delicious cuisine to a stunning new 100,000-square-foot mezzanine lounge in a new eye-popping home airport, which opened in 2019.
Dreamliner Fleet
The young fleet includes Dreamliners, each featuring the carrier’s all-new business-class cabins – for which Turkish was named “Best Airline for Business Class” for the fifth consecutive year by “Global Traveler” magazine.
AGENTatHOME flew in a business-class cabin on a Boeing 777-300-ER in late October from Chicago O’Hare to Malta, easily connecting through Istanbul.
Stopover Service
On the way home, we again connected through Istanbul, but stayed two nights; Turkish offers a free Stopover Service for those with at least 20-hour layovers – economy passengers can get a one-night hotel stay, while business-class travelers get two nights.
The business-class seats are fully flat with a massage function and included a Versace amenities pouch, as well as a hygiene kit with mask, hand sanitizer and antiseptic wipe.
Culinary Offerings
The onboard menu includes Turkish and international selections, and the dinner was fresh and delicious. The caprese salad looked as though it was prepared with freshly picked tomatoes and just-sliced fresh mozzarella. A poultry entrée was a roasted and browned chicken breast with crispy skin, instead of the rubbery meat so often served in air.
Other dinner selections might include traditional beef-stuffed vine leaves; grilled lamb chops with polenta and ratatouille; sea bass en Papillotte; grilled chicken brochette with grilled tomato and pepper bulgur pilaf; and rigatoni with parmesan tomato sauce.
On the flight home, dinner was served with a mini-luminary with a flameless tealight inside. The bag read, “Candlelight dinner high above the clouds.” It was a charming touch.
New Istanbul Lounge
The delicious variety of cuisine continues in the new Istanbul lounge. The Business Lounge is available to Turkish or Star Alliance business-class passengers, while the Miles&Smiles Lounge is open to all passengers flying business plus Turkish Airlines Economy Class passengers with Miles&Smiles Elite, Elite Plus and Star Alliance Gold membership.
Each lounge accommodates 720 passengers across a choice of spaces decorated in a contemporary design with elements reflecting Turkey’s rich cultural heritage.
Food options include chef-prepared Turkish ravioli, grilled meats and vegetables along with breads and pastries. A huge selection of over 40 mezze from around Turkey includes olives and cheeses. The lounges offer fresh juices, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages, as well as a tea garden serving loose-leaf teas and Turkish delights.
Expansion in the U.S.
In North America, Turkish Airlines currently has 16 gateway cities including Atlanta, Boston, Cancun, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Montreal, Newark, New York, San Francisco, Toronto, Washington D.C., and Vancouver.
It expects to begin operations from Seattle on March 9, 2022, followed by Detroit on a yet-to-be-determined date.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS