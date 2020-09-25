National Park in the Northeast Features Stunning Fall Scenery
Acadia National Park is perfect for a fall getaway with plenty of leaf-peeping.
Acadia National Park in Maine was the first national park east of the Mississippi River and the only one in the Northeast. It’s difficult to road-trip to a more scenic spot, especially in the fall.
Recommend your clients ride in a horse-drawn wagon in Acadia and they’ll be rewarded with a canopy of deciduous trees – birch, beech, aspen and oak – all exploding with brilliant color.
The fifth-smallest national park – but one of the 10 most visited – Acadia is like a nested doll, with one brilliant layer opening to another until the heart and soul of the park is revealed: the carriage roads.
In all, the park has 45 miles of carriage roads, and they distinguish Acadia from all other national parks. Visitors hike, bike or take wagon rides on the roads. The popular horse-drawn wagon rides are reserved months in advance, so book early.
The scenery in Acadia is as varied as it is breathtaking. Along the eastern edge, waves on the Atlantic Ocean crash into the rocks, while farther inland, ponds and hiking trails provide a more serene respite.
At 1,530 feet, Cadillac Mountain rises above it all. The summit is a popular place to take sunrise or sunset photos.
The best way to experience Acadia is to rent a car and drive the 27-mile Park Loop Road. Along the way, Sand Beach lets kids frolic in the surf, Thunder Hole blows saltwater sky high and Otter Point provides unforgettable views.
Make sure your clients visit historic Jordan Pond House, famous for tea and popovers. Jordan Pond also is a starting point for wonderful hikes around the water or along the carriage roads. Recommend they leave time to explore charming Bar Harbor and the Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse.
