A Bird’s Eye View
Carnival Panorama provides agents with a compelling new option from the West Coast.
AGENTatHOME Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Anne Kalosh
Carnival Cruise Line’s new Carnival Panorama is sailing year-round to the Mexican Riviera from the Long Beach Cruise Terminal in California, bringing an exciting new option for travel advisors to sell.
With a huge array of activities, entertainment and dining choices, the 5,146-passenger ship appeals to travelers who enjoy such participatory activities as jumping into the conga line and competing in everything from the ’80s music trivia party to the men’s hairy chest contest.
New highlights include the indoor Sky Zone trampoline park, the Carnival Kitchen for cooking classes and the Heroes Tribute Bar for members of the military. The central atrium serves as a gathering place for drinks and entertainment ranging from a violin trio to raucous late-night audience-participation shows, while the Liquid Lounge stages big productions and the Limelight Lounge showcases comedians.
A waterpark features slides, a giant dump bucket and ropes course. The main pool has a jumbo movie screen.
Matching Clients to Accommodations
Besides fun, Carnival’s big differentiator is value. A wide range of accommodations, including interior rooms and cabins with multiple berths, make a cruise affordable to more people. The ship has 2,004 cabins, including 789 interior rooms, 254 oceanview, 891 with a balcony or lanai (patio) and 70 suites. Dimensions start at 185 square feet for interior rooms and 220 for oceanview.
Of note is the 96-cabin Family Harbor section with a range of extra-roomy accommodations and the Family Harbor Lounge with snacks and games. The deluxe oceanview accommodations (230 square feet) feature two bathrooms, one with a shower, toilet and sink, and the other with a junior tub and sink. The family suite with cove balcony measures 275 square feet, with a 65-square-foot balcony and two bathrooms.
For something special, the 79-cabin Havana section offers a Latin-inspired bar and its own pool. Havana accommodations are limited to ages 12 and up.
What's Included
Guy’s Burgers; the BlueIguana Cantina (tacos and burritos); the Mongolian Wok; Pasta Bar and 24-hour pizza; SkyRide, the open-air cycling adventure suspended high above the top deck; the ropes course; and outdoor games.
Best Entertainment
New shows created for the ship are “Rock Revolution,” featuring “dancing drones” plus a mean drum set and “New Broadway Beats,” with show tunes set to a modern, electronic beat. Punchliner Comedy Club is super popular, with both PG- and R-rated acts.
What's for Dinner?
The Vista and Horizon main restaurants offer a great selection of consistently high-quality cuisine, and the huge Lido Buffet has something for everybody. Extra charge venues include Seafood Shack; Bonsai Sushi and Teppanyaki; Cucina del Capitano (Italian); Fahrenheit 555 Steak House; Ji Ji Asian Kitchen; and Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse/ Brewhouse, with barbecue and beers made on board.
Who Sails on This Ship?
Carnival Panorama appeals to a wide swath of Middle America, including families with kids, multigenerational groups, couples, honeymooners and singles. Affinity groups, such as reunions, church members, bachelorette parties and sororities, can be seen onboard enjoying themselves. Carnival claims to carry more military service personnel (hence the new Heroes Tribute Bar) and children than any other line. It features more-than-ample youth facilities. Plus, kids of all ages will love the Sky Zone trampoline park and the aerial SkyRide.
Insider Booking Tip
Carnival Panorama, the line’s first newbuild to homeport on the West Coast in 20 years, is drawing travelers nationally, not just from the California drive market—so think about marketing to clients further afield.
“For people on their first cruise, die-hard Carnival fans and multigenerational families, this is a spectacular ship,” said Mark Flager, sales manager at iCruise.com, adding that his company’s agents from as far away as Florida are putting together groups. “People can get saturated with the Caribbean,” he said. “They keep looking for new places to go.”
Agent Assistance
GoCCL.com’s “Learn & Earn” features video-based training and rewards, including the chance to win free cruises, and a toolbox with sales and marketing resources.
For more information, visit www.GoCCL.com.
Just the Facts
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Ship Name: Carnival Panorama
Size: 133,500 gross tons, total passenger capacity 5,146
Year Introduced: 2019
Price: Seven-night Mexican Riviera cruises range from $509 per person in an interior room to $2,049 in a suite.
Base Commission: 10 percent
Contact: carnival.com, 800-764-7419
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Anne Kalosh
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS