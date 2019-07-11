Last updated: 11:00 PM ET, Thu July 11 2019

July 2019

A Gem of a Line

Emerald Waterways steps into the limelight with new ships, itineraries and onboard programming.

AGENTatHOME Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Ana Figueroa

Emerald Harmony Rendering
Rendering of the new Emerald Harmony (photo courtesy Emerald Waterways)

Operating in the shadow of high-profile siblings isn’t always easy, but Emerald Waterways is finding its way. Part of Australia’s Scenic Group, Emerald is a sister brand to the upscale Scenic River Cruises and the much-anticipated expedition ship Scenic Eclipse.

Emerald is in no danger of getting lost in the shuffle, however. “Both Scenic and Emerald are in the high premium category. But Emerald is more of a premium boutique line,” said Jayne O’Brien, managing director USA for Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Scenic Eclipse and Emerald Waterways. “The ships are contemporary, modern and bright. Most things are included, although it is not as fully inclusive as Scenic. There are more independent choices, and it’s a little more informal and relaxed.”

You May Also Like

Emerald Waterways Marks Five-Year Milestone Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

icon_vacationagent Raising the Bar on the Rivers Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Sell Them a River Travel Agent

Emerald Radiance Shines in Portugal Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Emerald Waterways 2020 European River Cruise Season On... Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Inclusive Fares

Though it may not be as inclusive as Scenic, Emerald Waterways is nonetheless pretty inclusive. Fares cover all transfers; all port charges; all onboard (and some on-shore) meals; unlimited wine, beer and soft drinks with dinner; predinner canapés and after dinner sweets served in the top stateroom categories; complimentary Wi-Fi; and most shore excursions, as well as all gratuities during the trip.

New Activity Managers

“The activity managers are a new part of the crew focusing on wellness and well-being,” said O’Brien. They will oversee the brand’s EmeraldACTIVE shore excursions such as hiking, biking and canoeing. Additionally, they’ll introduce a new roster of onboard activities, including yoga and Pilates; aquaerobics; and one-mile walks on the Sun Deck track.

Emerald introduced its two newest Star-Ships in Europe in 2017. The 136-passenger Emerald Liberté operates on the Rhône and Saône rivers in France, while the 112-passenger Emerald Radiance sails the Douro River in Portugal.

New Ship Debuts

In August, Emerald Waterways is set to debut its first Star-Ship outside of Europe. The new Emerald Harmony will sail the Mekong on cruise tours to Vietnam and Cambodia. The 84-passenger ship includes many of the signature elements of the European fleet. It also features 450-square-foot Owner’s Suites with wraparound terraces and a private hot tub.

Notably, Emerald Harmony’s design allows for direct entry into Ho Chi Minh City, a definite advantage over other ships plying the Mekong.

For 2020, the line is chartering MS Swallow and the brand-new MS Lastavica. The 36-passenger luxury yachts will sail a new Dalmatian coast itinerary.

Offering the coastal voyages is simply a response to customer interests, said O’Brien. “North America is the largest cruise market in the world. It’s important that we listen to and cater to guest needs so that we can stand out. We’re determined to make a big impression with Emerald Waterways.”

For more information on Emerald Waterways

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Ana Figueroa

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Ritz-Carlton - At Sea!

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

 Taking the Scenic Route

 Reign of Luxury

 Bringing Joy to Alaska

 Eat, Pray, Love—Sail!

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS