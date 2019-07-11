A Gem of a Line
Emerald Waterways steps into the limelight with new ships, itineraries and onboard programming.
Operating in the shadow of high-profile siblings isn’t always easy, but Emerald Waterways is finding its way. Part of Australia’s Scenic Group, Emerald is a sister brand to the upscale Scenic River Cruises and the much-anticipated expedition ship Scenic Eclipse.
Emerald is in no danger of getting lost in the shuffle, however. “Both Scenic and Emerald are in the high premium category. But Emerald is more of a premium boutique line,” said Jayne O’Brien, managing director USA for Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Scenic Eclipse and Emerald Waterways. “The ships are contemporary, modern and bright. Most things are included, although it is not as fully inclusive as Scenic. There are more independent choices, and it’s a little more informal and relaxed.”
Inclusive Fares
Though it may not be as inclusive as Scenic, Emerald Waterways is nonetheless pretty inclusive. Fares cover all transfers; all port charges; all onboard (and some on-shore) meals; unlimited wine, beer and soft drinks with dinner; predinner canapés and after dinner sweets served in the top stateroom categories; complimentary Wi-Fi; and most shore excursions, as well as all gratuities during the trip.
New Activity Managers
“The activity managers are a new part of the crew focusing on wellness and well-being,” said O’Brien. They will oversee the brand’s EmeraldACTIVE shore excursions such as hiking, biking and canoeing. Additionally, they’ll introduce a new roster of onboard activities, including yoga and Pilates; aquaerobics; and one-mile walks on the Sun Deck track.
Emerald introduced its two newest Star-Ships in Europe in 2017. The 136-passenger Emerald Liberté operates on the Rhône and Saône rivers in France, while the 112-passenger Emerald Radiance sails the Douro River in Portugal.
New Ship Debuts
In August, Emerald Waterways is set to debut its first Star-Ship outside of Europe. The new Emerald Harmony will sail the Mekong on cruise tours to Vietnam and Cambodia. The 84-passenger ship includes many of the signature elements of the European fleet. It also features 450-square-foot Owner’s Suites with wraparound terraces and a private hot tub.
Notably, Emerald Harmony’s design allows for direct entry into Ho Chi Minh City, a definite advantage over other ships plying the Mekong.
For 2020, the line is chartering MS Swallow and the brand-new MS Lastavica. The 36-passenger luxury yachts will sail a new Dalmatian coast itinerary.
Offering the coastal voyages is simply a response to customer interests, said O’Brien. “North America is the largest cruise market in the world. It’s important that we listen to and cater to guest needs so that we can stand out. We’re determined to make a big impression with Emerald Waterways.”
