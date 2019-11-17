A Motown Hit
Delta Vacations University in Detroit puts the focus on agent education, continuing growth and new products and destinations.
Harvey Chipkin
Delta Vacations University (DVU) marked its 26th anniversary in September by holding the educational event in Detroit for the first time and marking significant growth in both the educational conference and in the Delta Vacations product itself.
Over 2,000 agents attended DVU, 43 percent for the first time in a quicker sellout than in years past. A full 80-85 percent flew in, representing 46 states. Education is the primary attraction for agents, said Kristen Molloy, vice president of sales. “Advisors are here to learn, and they can build their own curriculums.” There were 96 unique classes this year, she said.
A Global Event
The tradeshow featured 180 partners as a number of destinations made their DVU debuts, including Japan, demonstrating the increasing global nature of the event. Another change was an increased airline presence, including Delta and its partners Virgin Atlantic and Air France/KLM. There is now a full complement of European partners.
As for Delta Vacations itself, the story is one of double-digit growth and continuous upgrading of the product, said Jenny Ho, president.
The operator offers more than 300 destinations globally, including over 5,000 hotels. And more than 700 hotels are being added with the focus on properties rated four stars and above, said Elizabeth Moriarty, vice president of product development.
The operator is also adding more destinations in the U.S., including Hilton Head, S.C., and Santa Barbara, Calif., Molloy said, noting that half of Delta Vacations’ destinations are in the U.S., a distinguishing factor in the industry.
More Serviced Apartments
One new wrinkle is the availability of more serviced apartments and homes where, said Moriarty, travelers can feel “more local and closer to the culture of the destination.” Patricia Christensen, senior director of product, said the operator is creating connectivity with several companies offering serviced apartments and building inventory over time.
Being more local and closer to the destination is growing in importance. “We seek out unique things to bring out the essence of a destination,” said Erik Fandek, senior director of product. “For instance, in Nassau we get together at Graycliff [a classic hotel there] for a wine-building tour, which is like an adult chemistry class.”
Culinary Options
More culinary activities are being added—including tours featuring London craft beers and Irish whiskey, Christensen said. Also available are an Italian cooking lesson with a guided market visit in Florence and a Paris gourmet walking tour on the Left Bank to sample bakeries and chocolates.
There are also many opportunities to avoid lines and generally make travel more convenient, said Fandek. A visit to Chichen Itza in Mexico, typically a long day, now involves a private car and guide with the tour at the customer’s own pace.
Comments
