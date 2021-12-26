A New Style of Expedition Elegance
Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator raises the bar on the expedition cruising experience
Debuting in August 2021, World Navigator is the much-anticipated first ship from Fort Lauderdale-based Atlas Ocean Voyages.
The 196-passenger World Navigator has a polar-class rating and carries a mini fleet of kayaks, paddleboards, Zodiac motorized rubber rafts and two Yamaha WaveRunners. From both a functional and design aesthetic, the ship ushers in a fresh, new style of expedition elegance, with lush fabrics used in common areas and a dark, mahogany and green color scheme for cabins. Still, the dress code is casual.
The line will add World Traveller in July 2022, with three more ships set to debut by 2023.
Accommodations
World Navigator offers seven types of accommodations, most of which are found on Decks 5 and 6. The entry-level option are the 48 Veranda Staterooms, which come in at 270 square feet including spacious balconies. Each sleeps two, and they’re equipped with a queen or two single beds, ample closet space, minibar, glass shower, multiple universal electrical outlets and USB ports, binoculars, Nespresso coffee machines, Egyptian cotton bedding, L’Occitane bath products and pillow menus.
Three categories of suites range from 382 to 465 square feet and include a sofa bed to sleep three. The 10 suites also come with butler service, and the four largest, Navigator Suites, have a bathtub.
Eight 183-square-foot Solo Suites located on Deck 3 do not have a traditional suite layout. They are nonetheless larger than solo cabins on mainstream lines and come with the extra services and amenities found in suites, including butler service.
What's Included
Fares include limited Wi-Fi, room service, one or more shore excursions at each port, prepaid gratuities, a selection of mid-priced liquor brands, a half-dozen wines by the glass, roundtrip airfare and private-charter flights from Orlando for Antarctic journeys.
In light of the ongoing pandemic the line is including Atlas Assurance, a package that includes emergency medical evacuation insurance along with medical, travel and legal coverage for the foreseeable future.
Best Entertainment
Talented Broadway vocalist Michelle Murlin was aboard inaugural sailings, performing with a recorded backing track. The ship’s pianist Gino de Luca played nightly, sometimes accompanied for cabaret-style shows by singer and cruise director Sean O’Shea. Enrichment lectures included a Broadway musical historian and an expert in Egyptian history.
What's for Dinner?
World Navigator has two full-service restaurants open for dinner. The main dining room is the beautifully appointed Porto on Deck 4, which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. The dinner menu focuses on a different regional cuisine each evening, such as Greek, Chilean, Peruvian, Scandinavian and Portuguese. A selection of always available fare includes filet mignon and salmon. Porto is configured to allow for a buffet setup, but this section is not currently used due to the pandemic. Seating extends to the aft deck, and breakfast or lunch here is idyllic when weather allows.
The ship’s steakhouse, 7Aft, is located poolside and seats about two dozen. There’s no upcharge, but reservations are required. The menu features a New York strip, filet mignon, chicken breast and lobster thermidor, along with typical chophouse sides. 7Aft is scheduled to be open for lunch on select days.
Paula’s Pantry on Deck 4 at midship offers grab-and-go specialty coffees, smoothies, salads, sandwiches and cupcakes.
Public Areas
Deck 4 holds most of the ship’s indoor public areas, including reception, a retail shop, fitness studio and spa, medical center and the Atlas Lounge, a well-appointed cocktail venue with a piano. Just forward of the lounge is the Dom Henrique Auditorium, an intimate, handsome theater for lectures and video presentations.
The raised pool and hot tubs are located on Deck 7. Forward of this is The Dome, another piano-equipped lounge where most of the evening entertainment is takes place.
World Navigator’s outdoor deck space is generous, with lots of viewing areas for expedition cruising. Water’s Edge is a terrific observation area on Deck 5 right at the bow, forward of the bridge. The bench that wraps this deck is heated when sailing in colder areas – a novel touch. Deck 8 features sun loungers, a jogging track and helicopter pad. The ship’s mud room is located on Deck 3.
Insider Booking Tip
Rates for Solo Suites average only about 15 percent above per-person rates for World Navigator’s least expensive cabins for two, making Atlas a good value relative to single supplements charged by other cruise lines.
Just the Facts
Cruise Line: Atlas Ocean Voyages
Ship Name: World Navigator
Size: 9,930 gross tons, 196 passengers
Year Introduced: 2021
Facilities: Two restaurants, two lounges and a pool bar, sun deck with elevated pool and hot tubs, spa, fitness room, water sports equipment for expedition cruising
Price: Fares for seven night cruises start at $5,639 per person for the March 22, 2022, Ushuaia- Buenos Aires itinerary.
Base Commission: 15 percent
Contact: atlasoceanvoyages.com; 844-442-8527
