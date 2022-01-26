A New Twist on Cruising
Virgin Voyages courts advisors with high commissions and strategies to sell its one-of-a-kind ships
Virgin Voyages, which offers a new twist on cruising, is courting travel advisors with high commission rates. AGENTatHOME talked to John Diorio, associate vice president-North American sales for Virgin Voyages, about what kind of client is drawn to this new cruise company and how they can help you sell it.
Firstly, it’s important to know that these are adults-only cruises with a slightly irreverent attitude. The line’s first ship, the 2,770-passenger, 110,000-gross-ton Scarlet Lady, boasts 20 restaurants, six bars and lounges, and wellness activities. It also has a tattoo parlor, a sex-themed late-night cabaret and a drag brunch. The company uses a few new terms – passengers are called “Sailors” and travel advisors “First Mates.”
You might think Virgin appeals to a younger traveler, but Diorio said the age ranges from early 20s to early 80s.
Guest Demographics
“If you look at the data, the sweet spot for us is the mid-30s to mid-60s, and that’s a really large percentage of our sailors coming on board,” he said. “That’s not to say if you’re under 35 or over 65, you won’t have a good time. Those who are young at heart, who like new experiences and are open-minded, will have amazing experiences onboard our Lady Ships.”
An interesting stat Diorio shared is that 60 percent of passengers have kids at home.
“If you have clients looking for a holiday on land or at sea and they’re traveling without kids, Virgin Voyages has to be in that offering to your clients,” he said. “When you think about the experience, not having children on board and think about all the inclusions we have where you’re not getting nickel and dimed, it creates a frictionless sailing experience.”
Inclusions
Virgin Voyages fares include unlimited access to all restaurants and eateries, group fitness classes, free Wi-fi and gratuities. Group workouts include yoga, meditation, cycling and HIIT classes.
Instead of a traditional drink package Virgin instead offers passengers the chance to pay their bar bill in advance with a minimum of $300, and Virgin kicks in an extra $50 – and it’s an extra $100 for Wave Season. The Bar Tab, which can be booked at least 48 hours in advance of departure, can be used anywhere on board and at the line’s Beach Club at Bimini.
Educating Advisors
To help agents target the right client, the line has created Seacademy, an online work-at-your own- pace learning platform.
The program offers four tiers, each taking about 80-90 minutes to complete, Diorio said.
“Those that go through our Seacademy learning program are selling five times as much as those who don’t,” he said. “It really gives you the understanding of what we’re doing on board and all of our policies.”
Looking Ahead
What’s next for Virgin? The second ship, Valiant Lady, will start sailing from Portsmouth, England, on March 18 on three-, 11- and 12-night cruises. The ship will move to Barcelona in May for seven-night Mediterranean voyages and then to Miami in October for six- and eight-night sailings.
Scarlet Lady will remain in Miami year-round, offering four and five-night cruises.
The third sister ship, Resilient Lady, will enter service Aug. 14 out of Athens, operating two seven-night Greek Isle itineraries. It will reposition to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for a winter of two seven-night Southern Caribbean itineraries. A fourth ship will be delivered in late 2023.
“It’s been an exciting 13-14 months for us,” Diorio said. “We went from no ships in the water to three ships in the water this time next year.”
Generous Commission Policy
Virgin Voyages pays 16 percent commission, plus 10 percent on extras like shore excursions and the Bar Tab.“That’s been our way of doing business the last two years,” said Virgin Voyages’ John Diorio.
Plus, the deal was sweetened for Wave Season – the commission rate is 22 percent through Feb. 16 on new bookings through October 2023. All cruise fares are reduced by 20 percent and those paying in advance for the Bar Tab get an extra $100 through Feb. 16.
Bimini Beach Club
Our cover features the Virgin Voyages Beach Club at Bimini in the Bahamas. This private beach club, visited on all cruises out of Miami, has a lagoon-style pool, hammock groves, six bars and slow flow yoga. The club is divided into quiet areas and more active venues with watersports and DJ-led pool parties.
The menu includes conch and mango salad, banana leaf-wrapped queen snapper, Bahamian rum cake and more.
Beach-side and poolside cabanas are available for rent.
Passengers staying in the upgraded RockStar Quarters suites have access to an exclusive bar, a terrace lounge, sun loungers and beach cabanas.
