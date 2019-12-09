A Royal Evolution
Princess' new Sky Princess offers the familiar layout of royal-class ships—along with new features that set it apart.
Princess Cruises’ new 3,660-guest Sky Princess represents an evolution of the line’s Royal class—though your clients will know they’re on a Love Boat even with a few new features that set it apart. Sky Princess offers the familiar layout seen on the first three Royal-class ships but is the first with MedallionClass cables and wires built-in, designed to give passengers land-like connectivity on par with any hotel.
The Wi-Fi worked superbly during the ship’s shakedown cruise in October in the Adriatic Sea, and Ocean Medallions worn or carried by passengers sped up check-in, opened stateroom doors and ordered drinks.
Matching Accommodations to Clients
Like all Princess ships, Sky Princess has a variety of staterooms and suites—1,830 in all—to appeal to all kinds of clients. Of note are the 374 roomy mini-Suites, which measure about 323 square feet, including a private balcony. They have a queen bed convertible to twins, as well as a separate sitting area with a sofa bed, which makes this category comfortable for a small family or even friends traveling together.
New 1,873 square-foot Sky Suites on Deck 18 feature massive balconies and are perfect for honeymooners, those celebrating a landmark anniversary, or small families since they have two bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and a sofa bed.
The suites include the services of a pre-cruise shoreside concierge who helps customize the vacation before arrival and a “suite experience manager” who assists once onboard, arranging reserved seating in the Princess Theater, reserved bungalows at Princess Cays, Champagne upon arrival, two-bottle bar set-up with mixers and Ultimate Balcony Breakfast and Dinner.
For the budget-conscious, the 340 Inside Cabins are 158 to 162 square feet, while the six 172-square-foot Deluxe Oceanview staterooms have cool slanted floor-to-ceiling windows.
What's Included
Anytime Dining or Traditional Dining in three main dining rooms, dining at Alfredo’s Pizzeria, The Salty Dog Grill, World Fresh Marketplace buffet and Slice Pizzeria, iced tea, lemonade, hot tea and non-specialty coffee.
Best Entertainment
A new production show, “Rock Opera,” features avant-garde costumes and a soundtrack spanning classic rock, opera and musical theater, and Brian Justin Crum of “America’s Got Talent.”
What's for Dinner?
In addition to the main dining rooms, Sky Princess features specialty restaurants that charge extra fees and usually require reservations. Chef ’s Table Lumiere serves multi-course dinners in an enclosed section of the main dining room; Bistro Sur La Mer is a modern version of a French bistro; Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria serves rustic Tuscan cuisine; and the Crown Grill is the line’s signature steakhouse.
Public Areas
The Princess Theater, which seats 970, is the place to see the large production shows, while the 350-seat Vista Lounge is for smaller acts, such as the new puppet show, “Jim Henson’s Inspired Silliness,” scheduled to debut by year’s end. The Sanctuary is the signature adults-only relaxation and spa services area, while the Lotus Spa offers a variety of treatments and a spa thermal suite and hydrotherapy pool.
Agent Assistance
Princess offers an agent portal, which includes the PolarOnline booking tool, collateral, training, sales reports and deals.
Just the Facts
—Cruise Line: Princess Cruises
—Ship Name: Sky Princess
—Size: 3,660 guests, 143,700 gross tons
—Year Introduced: 2019
—Price: A seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruise departing Feb. 8, 2020, is priced from $729 inside and $1,079 balcony, per person, double.
—Contact: book.princess.com, 1-800-421-1700
