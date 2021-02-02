A Snapshot of New 2021 Ships
Here's a sampling of ocean vessels scheduled to enter service by year's end
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton
Before COVID-19 virtually shut down the world, the global cruise industry expected dozens of new ships to enter service in 2021.
We contacted companies with new ships on the way and found some were delayed but still expected to enter service in 2021. Others that entered service in 2020, but never carried a paying passenger, will Officially debut this year.
Keep in mind, the situation is still in flux, and dates can change.
Following is a sampling of eagerly awaited new ocean ships presented in alphabetical order by cruise line from information gathered in early January.
In April, we’ll look at new river ships.
Atlas Ocean Voyages
Ship: World Navigator
Inaugural cruise: July 17, 2021
Occupancy: 196 guests
Gross tonnage: 9,930
Key features: Polar-class ship with a hydro-jet propulsion system that won’t disturb wildlife.
Carnival Cruise Line
Ship: Mardi Gras
Inaugural cruise: April 24, 2021
Occupancy: 5,282
Gross tonnage: 180,000
Key features: BOLT, the first roller-coaster at sea; restaurants from Emeril Lagasse and Shaquille O’Neal.
Celebrity Cruises
Ship: Celebrity Apex
Inaugural cruise: The ship’s official naming ceremony was postponed from March 30, 2020. Return date uncertain.
Occupancy: 2,910
Gross tonnage: 129,500
Key features: Magic Carpet lounge on ship’s hull, craft beer pub.
Costa Cruises
Ship: Costa Toscana
Scheduled for delivery: Late 2021
Occupancy: 5,204
Gross tonnage: 185,000
Key features: This tribute to Tuscany has 13 restaurants, four pools and a waterpark.
Ship: Costa Firenze
Inaugural cruise: Delivered in December 2020, startup tentatively early 2021.
Occupancy: 5,200
Gross tonnage: 135,500
Key features: Inspired by the Florentine Renaissance with 13 restaurants and seven bars.
Crystal Cruises
Ship: Crystal Endeavor
Scheduled for delivery: Originally set for summer 2020, delivery is now tentatively set for summer 2021.
Occupancy: 200
Gross tonnage: 20,000
Key features: The luxury Polar-class ship will have butlers, expedition leaders, two helicopters and a seven-passenger submersible.
Holland America Line
Ship: Rotterdam VII
Inaugural cruise: Aug. 1, 2021
Occupancy: 2,668
Gross tonnage: 99,500
Key features: Live music row including Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King’s Blues Club and Rolling Stone Rock Room.
Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic
Ship: National Geographic Endurance
Delivery date: The April 2020 start was postponed until summer 2021.
Occupancy: 126 guests
Gross tonnage: 12,300
Key features: The ice-class vessel has a patented X-bow for smooth rides, a National Geographic photographer and sophisticated equipment to view underwater scenes.
Ship: National Geographic Resolution
Delivery date: Winter 2021
Key features: Twin to National Geographic Endurance.
MSC Cruises
Ship: MSC Virtuosa
Enters service: Spring 2021
Occupancy: 4,842
Gross tonnage: 181,000
Key features: A two-story promenade with one of the longest LED domes at sea. Numerous restaurants include sushi, teppanyaki and French Vietnamese cuisine.
Ship: MSC Seashore
Inaugural cruise: July 2021
Occupancy: 4,540
Gross tonnage: 169,500
Key features: Highlights include a double-deck show lounge, indoor pool and new specialty dining restaurants.
Princess Cruises
Ship: Enchanted Princess
Inaugural cruise: Delivered in September 2020 during pandemic shutdown; now expected to debut in May 2021.
Occupancy: 3,660
Gross tonnage: 145,000
Key features: A MedallionClass vessel, it features expedited boarding, on-demand food-and-beverage delivery, keyless stateroom entry and more.
Ship: Discovery Princess
Inaugural cruise: November 2021
Key features: The sixth and final Royalclass ship is similar to Enchanted Princess.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Ship: Seven Seas Splendor
Inaugural cruise: Christened on Feb. 21, 2020, but shut down shortly due to the pandemic. No word on when it will reenter service.
Occupancy: 750
Gross tonnage: 55,000
Key features: The company said the ship "embodies luxury perfected," with a fine art collection, 46,000-square feet of Italian marble and 500 chandeliers.
Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection
Ship: Evrima
Inaugural cruise: April 22, 2021
Occupancy: 298
Gross tonnage: 26,500
Key features: The all-inclusive luxury ship offers watersports from the yacht’s marina, a restaurant by Michelin-starred chef Sven Elverfeld and Ritz Kids programming.
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS