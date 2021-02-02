Last updated: 10:00 PM ET, Tue February 02 2021

January 2021

A Snapshot of New 2021 Ships

Here's a sampling of ocean vessels scheduled to enter service by year's end

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton

World Navigator
PHOTO: World Navigator. (photo via Atlas Ocean Voyages)

Before COVID-19 virtually shut down the world, the global cruise industry expected dozens of new ships to enter service in 2021.

We contacted companies with new ships on the way and found some were delayed but still expected to enter service in 2021. Others that entered service in 2020, but never carried a paying passenger, will Officially debut this year.

Keep in mind, the situation is still in flux, and dates can change.

Following is a sampling of eagerly awaited new ocean ships presented in alphabetical order by cruise line from information gathered in early January.

In April, we’ll look at new river ships.

Atlas Ocean Voyages

Ship: World Navigator

Inaugural cruise: July 17, 2021

Occupancy: 196 guests

Gross tonnage: 9,930

Key features: Polar-class ship with a hydro-jet propulsion system that won’t disturb wildlife.

Carnival Cruise Line

Ship: Mardi Gras

Inaugural cruise: April 24, 2021

Occupancy: 5,282

Gross tonnage: 180,000

Key features: BOLT, the first roller-coaster at sea; restaurants from Emeril Lagasse and Shaquille O’Neal.

Celebrity Cruises

Ship: Celebrity Apex

Inaugural cruise: The ship’s official naming ceremony was postponed from March 30, 2020. Return date uncertain.

Occupancy: 2,910

Gross tonnage: 129,500

Key features: Magic Carpet lounge on ship’s hull, craft beer pub.

Costa Cruises

Ship: Costa Toscana

Scheduled for delivery: Late 2021

Occupancy: 5,204

Gross tonnage: 185,000

Key features: This tribute to Tuscany has 13 restaurants, four pools and a waterpark.

Ship: Costa Firenze

Inaugural cruise: Delivered in December 2020, startup tentatively early 2021.

Occupancy: 5,200

Gross tonnage: 135,500

Key features: Inspired by the Florentine Renaissance with 13 restaurants and seven bars.

Crystal Cruises

Ship: Crystal Endeavor

Scheduled for delivery: Originally set for summer 2020, delivery is now tentatively set for summer 2021.

Occupancy: 200

Gross tonnage: 20,000

Key features: The luxury Polar-class ship will have butlers, expedition leaders, two helicopters and a seven-passenger submersible.

Holland America Line

Ship: Rotterdam VII

Inaugural cruise: Aug. 1, 2021

Occupancy: 2,668

Gross tonnage: 99,500

Key features: Live music row including Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King’s Blues Club and Rolling Stone Rock Room.

Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic

Ship: National Geographic Endurance

Delivery date: The April 2020 start was postponed until summer 2021.

Occupancy: 126 guests

Gross tonnage: 12,300

Key features: The ice-class vessel has a patented X-bow for smooth rides, a National Geographic photographer and sophisticated equipment to view underwater scenes.

Ship: National Geographic Resolution

Delivery date: Winter 2021

Key features: Twin to National Geographic Endurance.

MSC Cruises

Ship: MSC Virtuosa

Enters service: Spring 2021

Occupancy: 4,842

Gross tonnage: 181,000

Key features: A two-story promenade with one of the longest LED domes at sea. Numerous restaurants include sushi, teppanyaki and French Vietnamese cuisine.

Ship: MSC Seashore

Inaugural cruise: July 2021

Occupancy: 4,540

Gross tonnage: 169,500

Key features: Highlights include a double-deck show lounge, indoor pool and new specialty dining restaurants.

Princess Cruises

Ship: Enchanted Princess

Inaugural cruise: Delivered in September 2020 during pandemic shutdown; now expected to debut in May 2021.

Occupancy: 3,660

Gross tonnage: 145,000

Key features: A MedallionClass vessel, it features expedited boarding, on-demand food-and-beverage delivery, keyless stateroom entry and more.

Ship: Discovery Princess

Inaugural cruise: November 2021

Key features: The sixth and final Royalclass ship is similar to Enchanted Princess.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Ship: Seven Seas Splendor

Inaugural cruise: Christened on Feb. 21, 2020, but shut down shortly due to the pandemic. No word on when it will reenter service.

Occupancy: 750

Gross tonnage: 55,000

Key features: The company said the ship "embodies luxury perfected," with a fine art collection, 46,000-square feet of Italian marble and 500 chandeliers.

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Ship: Evrima

Inaugural cruise: April 22, 2021

Occupancy: 298

Gross tonnage: 26,500

Key features: The all-inclusive luxury ship offers watersports from the yacht’s marina, a restaurant by Michelin-starred chef Sven Elverfeld and Ritz Kids programming.

Theresa Norton

