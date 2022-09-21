Alaska Up Close and Personal
The new Ocean Victory's itineraries are all about venturing into the great land's stunning natural environment
Theresa Norton
American Queen Voyages has rebranded and greatly expanded its cruise offerings this year, and the latest option is expedition voyages on the new 186-passenger Ocean Victory.
The ship is built for rugged polar waters and sailed this past summer in Alaska, nosing into lesser-visited ports of call and even into Misty Fjords National Monument Wilderness. It will return to Alaska in 2023.
Passengers don’t just look out at the natural wilderness and fjords – in Misty Fjord they ride in zippy inflatable motorized boats called Zodiacs, paddle sea kayaks, and, from Wrangell, Alaska, skim across the water in a jet boat to LeConte Glacier. This cruise is about adventure and getting out into the natural environment, while also learning about the wildlife, climate and culture with onboard naturalists and local guides.
The ship has a unique X-Bow designed to easily slice through the waters for a smoother, quieter cruise.
Here is an overview of its other features.
Accommodations
The top accommodation is the 465-square-foot Premium Suite with Private Veranda. The two-room suite has sliding glass doors opening onto a balcony accessible from both the bedroom and lounge area. The suites have convertible queen/single beds, a living room with table and chair, a safe, bathrobes and slippers, TV, and a full bathroom with shower.
A Deluxe Stateroom with Private Balcony ranges in size from 213 to 264 square feet. In addition to the queen/ single bed, it has a sofa, desk, and plenty of storage space for luggage, clothing, and personal items. This category also has staterooms with connecting doors. All stateroom bathrooms have heated floors.
What's Included
Cruises include a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay, ground transfers between hotel and vessel, open bar, one free excursion per port of call, alternative dining and tips.
Best Entertainment
The best entertainment is the close-up view of nature and learning about it in daily previews of the next day’s activities. Onboard scientists offer lectures about marine life, the geology of the region and more. Guests also can take part in hands-on science lessons with California Polytech University students engaging in marine research or learn about work of Dr. Michelle Fournet, an expert in the communication of North Pacific humpback whales, who sails on select voyages.
Guests are given safety lessons and equipment before riding on Zodiacs or kayaking.
The ship has a mud room lined with lockers where guests store the provided rain gear. The Zodiac rides are great fun – guests sit on the pontoon and hold onto a rope. But the ride is smooth enough to capture photos of the fjord’s sheer granite cliffs and whatever wildlife they see, perhaps sea lions, bald eagles, otters or mountain goats.
Also entertaining are cooking and cocktail presentations by Chef Regina Charboneau, the culinary ambassador for American Queen Voyages. She sails on special theme cruises throughout the year and also offers “pub crawls” in some port towns. In Wrangell, for example, that included a morning Bloody Mary at Totem Bar, followed by fried halibut bites with fries at Zak’s Café.
What's for Dinner?
On the Alaska cruise, all meals were taken in the Main Restaurant. The company recently upgraded its meal options, so guests can always order lobster and prime beef. In Alaska, regional seafood dishes were served, such as salmon, halibut and crab, and there’s always a pasta station.
The Bistro is a casual option for dinner that serves grilled burgers, salmon and the like on deck when the weather allows.
Public Areas
The Explorer Bar on Deck 5 is the place for pre- and after-dinner gatherings. There’s a bar with stools as well as couches and cushioned chairs, and a keyboardist plays easy-listening tunes.
The Expedition Lecture Room is a small theater-style hall where the expedition previews take place every evening before dinner. It is also the venue for lectures and where locals provide talks about their culture.
The Observation Lounge has binoculars and telescopes, so guests can get close-up looks at the wildlife – on our cruise, we spotted a brown bear walking along the shore.
Agent Assistance
American Queen Voyages offers a travel advisor portal at https://agents.aqvoyages.com. Once registered, agents can access information on training, fam trips, marketing materials, reservations and more.
Itineraries
Ocean Victory is operating 12- and 13-day Alaska voyages through early October, when it will sail down the west coast to Costa Rica. The ship will do the same in April 2023 on its way back to Alaska, where it will again offer 12- and 13-night cruises.
Just the Facts
Cruise Line: American Queen Voyages
Ship Name: Ocean Victory
Size: 186 passengers, 7,400 gross tons
Year Introduced: 2022
Facilities: Expedition Lecture Room, Observation Lounge, library, main restaurant and casual bistro, pool and hot tubs, Explorer Bar, mudroom, fitness center
Price: The 12-day, June 16, 2023, voyage from Vancouver to Sitka was priced at $4,699 per person on the company website in mid-August.
Base Commission: 10 percent and rises with sales volume
Contact: 833-583-1632 | www.aqvoyages.com
