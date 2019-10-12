AmaWaterways’ Groundbreaking New Ship
AmaMagna's spacious suites and multiple restaurants will appeal to new-to-river and luxury cruisers.
AGENTatHOME Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton
Do you have clients who enjoy river cruises but want something more? Maybe more public areas? More dining options? A larger stateroom or suite?
Consider recommending AmaWaterways’ new 196-passenger AmaMagna, which debuted in May on the Danube, and at 72 feet wide is twice the width of virtually all other passenger vessels on European rivers. Yet—and this is big—it carries only 20 percent more travelers.
Matching Clients to Accommodations
Most of the accommodations are suites, measuring a roomy 355 to 710 square feet with step-out balconies. The 474-square-foot Grand Suites and a 710-square-foot Owner’s Suite have spacious seating areas with couches, beds facing the river, marble bathrooms with double sinks, multi-jet showers, bathtub and huge closets. These suites are ideal for couples celebrating special anniversaries or who just want to spread out.
The most common category is Suites SA and SB, which measure 355 square feet. These suites feature marble bathrooms, multi-jet showers and hair dryers. They will please most clients, as they still are quite large and luxurious compared with accommodations on the typical river vessel.
Category AA and AB measure 252 square feet, and the smallest cabins—there are 11 on the lowest deck—measure 205 square feet. These might be fitting for younger and budget-conscious travelers.
All rooms have entertainment-on demand with high-speed Internet, movies, music and TVs.
What's Included
Wine and beer with meals and complimentary cocktail hour before dinner, Wi-Fi, specialty dining and excursions.
Best Entertainment
It’s not exactly entertainment, but the focus on wellness pervades AmaMagna. The Zen Wellness Studio draws passengers to yoga and other classes led by a Wellness Host. The ship also carries many bikes. A Sundowner boat takes guests on river rides from the ship’s marina.
What's for Dinner?
AmaMagna has four restaurants, three of which require reservations, but no extra fee. The Main Dining Room features salads, soups and sandwiches as well as made-to-order traditional and regionally inspired cuisine. The Chef ’s Table specialty restaurant offers a tasting menu to all passengers at least once during their cruise. Alternative dining venues include Jimmy’s, where dishes are shared, and Al Fresco, for sandwiches, salad and snacks.
Insider Booking Tip
Because AmaMagna is so wide, it is not forced to parallel dock with other ships in most ports along the Danube. That means not opening drapes to find another ship blocking the view. Also, the elevator goes all the way up to the sundeck.
Selling Tips
The ship will help attract new-to-river and luxury cruisers, said Kristin Karst, AmaWaterways’ executive vice president and cofounder. Today’s luxury cruisers want spacious suites and multiple restaurants, while ocean cruisers are accustomed to many dining venues and a choice of large accommodations. “Only two restaurants are not enough anymore for luxury clients,” she said.
Just the Facts
Cruise Line: AmaWaterways
Ship Name: AmaMagna
Size: 196 passengers; 443 feet long, 72 feet wide
Year Introduced: 2019
Facilities: Four restaurants, split-level lounge, heated sundeck pool with whirlpool and sky bar, multi-functional Zen Wellness Studio
Price: A seven-night cruise in July 2020 starts at $3,899 per person, double in a Category E window 205-square-foot stateroom. Category AB 252-square-foot balcony stateroom prices are $5,798.A 355-square-foot Category SB Suite is priced from $6,898 per person.
Commission: Base commission is 15 percent for FITs and 18 percent for groups (minimum 10 guests); 12 percent for land programs; 10 percent on extra night and insurance; and 5 percent for contract air (inclusive of taxes, fees and surcharges).
Contact: 800-626-0126, amawaterways.com
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS