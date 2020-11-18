American Queen Steamboat Company is Full Steam Ahead
American Queen Steamboat Company is poised to resume operations early next year with new ships and itineraries
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Claudette Covey
With the expectation that it will resume operations early next year, American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) is set to introduce new ships along with new itineraries.
"We are very optimistic about 2021 and have a great deal to look forward to from the debut of the American Countess on the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee rivers, as well as Victory Cruise Lines’ Ocean Victory debuting in Alaska," said John Waggoner, the company’s founder and CEO.
American Countess Itineraries
"As the newest paddle wheeler on U.S. rivers, the American Countess will offer many of the same exciting Heartland and Deep South itineraries as her sister boats, the American Queen and American Duchess," he said, adding that the vessel is scheduled to debut in the first quarter of the year and will operate on itineraries ranging from six to 16 days.
Ocean Victory Debut
The unveiling of the American Countess will precede the debut of Ocean Victory, the seventh ship by American Queen Steamboat Company, which owns and operates Victory Cruise Lines.
"The Ocean Victory will invite guests to explore the breathtaking scenery and wildlife of Alaska and British Columbia on expert-led excursions and small-ship, scenic cruising in spring 2021," Waggoner said.
Cruising America's Heartland
The company has added itineraries that showcase America’s Heartland, including those featuring Illinois. "Adding additional itineraries that showcase America’s Heartland, like [those] through Illinois, allow us to meet the growing demand for close-to-home itineraries," he said. "Our itineraries that feature the Illinois and Upper Mississippi rivers allow us to incorporate a wider range of shore excursions and programming, [and] attract the surrounding drive markets."
Bookings On the Rise
Waggoner noted that the company is seeing a steady rise in bookings for next year. "With all our 2020 itineraries suspended, our 2021 bookings are doing really well," he said. "We are on track to have 60 percent of our 2021 AQSC itineraries sold out by January 2021."
Travelers can cancel their AQSC or Victory cruises up to 120 days prior to departure and receive 100 percent refunds, he said.
"As we continue to monitor and assess the [pandemic] situation, we are confident that when we do resume operations, the enhanced health and safety procedures that we have put into place will allow our guests to sail with confidence," Waggoner said.
Supporting Agent Partners
"We realize that the current situation has impacted travel advisors in equally unprecedented ways," said John Waggoner, founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC). "Rest assured, AQSC is fully committed to supporting its partners."
As a case in point, AQSC and Victory Cruise Lines just unveiled a new Steamboat and Victory Academy (SAVA) for it travel advisor partners.
"SAVA was designed to provide agents everything they need to know in order to sell the AQSC and Victory products effectively and confidently," Waggoner said.
Topics include, among other things, an introduction to AQSC and Victory Cruise Lines; reservations logistics; shore excursions, both those included in the itinerary and premium tours; group reservations; and a module on each AQSC and Victory Cruise Lines vessel.
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS