American Queen's Rebranding
American Queen Steamboat Company emerges as American Queen Voyages to better reflect its breadth of product
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton
Even during the pandemic, American Queen Voyages has been aggressively moving forward, building new ships, fine-tuning its onboard product, establishing new branding and continuing to work with travel advisors.
“As American Queen Voyages embarks on our 10th anniversary season, I could not be more proud of the current leadership team we have in place,” said Founder and Chairman John Waggoner.
He credited David Kelly, executive vice president; Kari Tarnowski, senior vice president of marketing and sales; and Christina Hobbs, vice president of human resources, as being especially “instrumental in our success navigating the cruise restart this past season.”
“Not just surviving but thriving as we were able to offer safe travel experiences for guests earlier in 2021 than most other lines,” Waggoner said. “Our guests were so ready to travel again, and we offered an accessible option they had confidence in experiencing as they ventured out to travel again. We see tremendous interest in continuing to explore North America and deliver extraordinary experiences.”
New Branding
In late September, the former American Queen Steamboat Company rebranded as American Queen Voyages to better reflect the new breadth of cruise products offered.
The company still has its traditional riverboats – American Queen and American Duchess on the Mississippi River, American Empress in the Pacific Northwest and American Countess on the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee rivers – but has expanded to Lakes & Ocean cruises with the 202-passenger Ocean Voyager and Ocean Navigator in Canada, the Great Lakes, New England and Eastern Seaboard, and Mexico and the Yucatán Peninsula. The two ships previously were operated by Victory Cruise Lines, which American Queen bought in January 2019.
Mexico & Yucatan
“We received great feedback from guests that sailed our Mexico and Yucatán inaugural season with Ocean Voyager and can’t wait to return again in the fall,” Waggoner said. “So many archeological sites and Mayan ruins we visited were off the beaten path and we had almost to ourselves.”
Ocean Voyager currently is sailing in the Southeast U.S., offering 12-day roundtrips from Jacksonville, Fla., through mid-April. The sister ships in May will make their way up the coast and through the St. Lawrence Seaway to the Great Lakes.
The company’s newest branch is the Expedition line, which will operate its inaugural voyage in May in Alaska on the first of two newly built, 186-passenger vessels, Ocean Victory, to be followed by Ocean Discoverer in 2023.
The expedition-style Ocean Victory will operate 12- and 13-day itineraries through the less-traveled regions of Alaska’s Inside Passage. The expedition vessels also will explore Mexico and Costa Rica.
The Expedition Ships
How do the new expedition ships differ from the former Victory ships, which are now the Lakes & Ocean ships?
“Ocean Victory is a true expedition vessel with a seasoned expedition team,” Chief Operating Officer Shawn Bierdz said. “Our Lakes & Ocean ships are boutique coastal vessels, identical 202-passenger ships measuring 286 feet long with five passenger decks. These intimate, agile ships can easily navigate canals and locks, tranquil bays and hidden ports where larger ships dare not go.”
Culinary Offerings
American Queen Voyages also continues to upgrade its food and drink onboard, offering open bars and USDA Prime meats and lobster. The company also brought onboard noted chef Regina Charboneau as the culinary ambassador. Charboneau is from Natchez, Miss., but she also spent many years cooking in Alaska, San Francisco and other regions of the U.S.
“We are so fortunate to have such a wonderful friend in Chef Regina, and she understands the cuisine of where we sail as much as anyone – more importantly she understands the people that grow it, prepare it and is a gifted storyteller in person or on paper,” Tarnowski said.
“She puts a special spotlight on local cuisine through onboard cooking demonstrations and discussions, exploring ports with guests and regional chef friends, and always sharing stories and recipes.”
A Bright Future
As the company celebrates its 10th anniversary season, the executive team is optimistic about the future.
“I could not be more excited knowing American Queen Voyages will have seven vessels exploring North America beginning in May,” Bierdz said.
“We have come a long way as a company and as an industry since this time last year, when we began operating American Countess, which was the first cruise ship christened in the U.S. in over a year. We are happy with our current fleet size, look forward to adding another expedition vessel, Ocean Discoverer, in 2023 and just really look forward to guests discovering North America with us and returning again and again.”
How to Sell AQV's Different Cruising Styles
American Queen Voyages (AQV) Chief Operating Officer Shawn Bierdz and Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales Kari Tarnowski explain how to match clients to the company’s three cruising styles.
“For our Rivers experience, advisors can suggest clients who have traveled on European or Asia river cruises, escorted land program customers and those looking to stay closer to home in North America,” Tarnowski said. “Vessels range from 166 to 417 guests. River port calls feature close proximity to local highlights and cultural encounters.
“For our Lakes & Ocean experience, suggest clients who are looking for a small-ship experience, an appreciation for inclusive value, and the ability to visit boutique coastal towns and taste local flavors,” she continued. “Guests will enjoy the opportunity to visit all five Great Lakes in one journey of nine days.”
Rivers and Lakes & Ocean voyages are geared for guests 55- plus and likely retired or semi-retired, Tarnowski said. “Cultural interests include Big Band, jazz or blues music along with a taste for regional North American flavor influences from the Pacific Northwest to Southern Cajun, from New England seafood to Yucatan spice.”
The new Expedition experience is ideal for those looking for soft adventure personalized with hands-on encounters and upclose perspectives in Alaska, Bierdz said. “Our Expedition voyages will attract more active adults that enjoy hiking, kayaking and learning more about the destinations they visit.”
American Queen Voyages offers sales and marketing assistance to travel advisors.
“Our travel agent portal is a resource to assist agents with all things AQV, including our training academy, group travel information, customized marketing materials, branded information, and travel agent familiarization trips,” Tarnowski said.
New programs include our partnership with SproutLoud marketing platform, which offers more robust custom marketing assets, including voyage flyers, emails, direct mail and image assets available for download.
“Travel advisors are an invaluable partner for American Queen Voyages,” she said. “Their expertise in matching their clients with our Rivers, Lakes & Ocean, and Expedition experiences is key to our success.”
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS