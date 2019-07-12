Amtrak Vacations in Real Time
For the first time, agents can book the operator's packages online—and check availability and pricing in an instant.
Travel advisors can now book an Amtrak Vacations package online for the first time. “Time is money, and we wanted to help agents save time on these bookings,” said Jim Marini, vice president of sales.
Through the enhanced booking engine, agents can select a class of travel (coach, business class, sleeper, etc.) as well as hotels and sightseeing options and put it all together without having to call the operator’s counselors.
Advisors can book independent, customized train vacations including preferred dates and times, departure and arrival cities, hotels, tours and activities, transfers and rail—all in real time.
24/7 Booking Capability
They are able to instantly check availability and pricing of sleeping accommodations onboard the train and reserve their selections for scenic, overnight trips. Agents can book trips 24/7, anytime that works best for them, said Marini. It means “quicker bookings, quicker commissions and quicker responses to clients,” he said.
Marini stressed that the new capability applies for now only to single-city and single-destination trips—which make up a significant percentage of all bookings. “We do a lot of single-city and single-destination getaways, and agents can now handle these quickly and efficiently,” he said. “Of course, they can pick up the phone at any time to talk to a counselor if they have a question or an issue.”
Live Availability
There are other elements to the system that benefit agents, Marini said. One is the ability to view their history of previous price quotes. “They can look at open quotes and see which clients still haven’t booked,” he said. And being able to view live availability is also a major plus. This allows agents to offer clients a variety of quotes, providing the opportunity to upsell, he added.
Amtrak Vacations’ ultimate goal is to have multi-rail-line/multidestination capability on the booking engine, Marini said, adding that the operator is “very excited to be able to start out with the single-city/single-destination ability and help agents cut down on their calls.”
It is also continuing popular programs like flash sales, where agents can offer additional savings to clients. And agents automatically get 15 percent off any package for their personal travel as well as 10 percent off for a guest, Marini said.
Amtrak Vacations’ internal slogan is, “We are the travel agent for the travel agent,” Marini said. “What could take agents hours to piece together, we can do in minutes.”
And now, if it’s a single city or destination, agents can do it themselves.
