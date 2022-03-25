An Ode to Travel Advisors from Atlas Ocean Voyages
In large part, the new Atlas Ocean Voyages credits its success to its agent partners
Atlas Ocean Voyages, a cruise line that began operating with passengers in August, has just completed its inaugural Antarctica season. How did this new upscale line launch and begin operations from scratch – during a pandemic?
Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages, is quick to thank travel advisors, among others.
“Our success can be easily attributed to three things: the support of travel advisors, an excellent shipboard team and a world-class, luxurious expedition ship,” he said.
Pent-Up Demand
“Atlas is the first new luxury cruise product in more than two decades, and there was pent-up demand from a new generation of luxury travelers. Our travel advisor partners recognized this and paired their more active and experienced clients with Atlas.
“Once World Navigator started sailing, the onboard team delivered an excellent experience aboard a newly constructed and elegantly appointed small ship. The pandemic certainly posed a challenge everywhere we went, but our team also rose to the occasion. So much so, that several guests have chosen to cruise with us multiple times within our six months in operation.”
Aliberti is especially grateful that travel agents helped an unknown company find success.
Agent Appreciation
“Atlas Ocean Voyages fully appreciates the fact that our success over the past six months is due, in great part, to the support of travel advisors,” Aliberti told AGENTatHOME.
“Being a new and unknown brand in the market, Atlas’ popularity and growth has been the result of travel advisors’ recommendations to their experienced clients,” he said.
‘We are geared to those clients who seek authentic experiences in remote and captivating destinations and are looking for a new, active and casually elegant product. Our valued travel partners helped drive our brand recognition across the industry and tapped us into that kind of customer.”
Inclusion Adjustment
More recently, it was agent input that led Atlas to unbundle air and shore excursions from its fares, lowering the initial price by an average of 15 percent.
Now, clients can choose their own shore excursions and whether they want to book flights through the company or on their own. The change took effect Feb. 15 for bookings made for departures from April 24, 2022, and beyond.
“The recent adjustment in our inclusion set was in response to both guest and travel advisor feedback,” Aliberti said. “We find that our guests are very active and independent, and because of this, travel advisors have expressed that their clients want more flexibility and choice, whether to leverage their loyalty miles or points, fly different gateways or class of service, or select more intimate and exclusive shoreside experiences that they value most.
“With our recent refinements, we are providing that. And it was travel advisors, with deeper relationships with their clients, who helped educate us on what their clients, our guests, really value. The lower price is just a resulting benefit from delivering what our guests value most.”
Onboard Amenities
Atlas Ocean Voyages does, however, remain all-inclusive on board with included premium wine and spirits, international beers and specialty coffees, international gourmet cuisine, L’Occitane bath amenities and prepaid gratuities. Every stateroom features robes, slippers and binoculars for guests to use during the voyage. Suites have butler service.
Another key to the successful launch was offering private nonstop charter air flights from Orlando to Ushuaia for Antarctica voyages.
“An overwhelming majority of our Antarctica guests have said that they chose Atlas because we offered our innovative private charter flight service that provided them a greater level of safety,” Aliberti said. “In addition to eliminating long layovers at a foreign airport and significantly decreasing the travel time to approximately 12 hours, our charter jet established a greater safety bubble from the U.S. that minimized our guests’ exposure.
“Furthermore, offering the Atlas private charter jet helped us earn early approval from the Argentinian authorities to continue operating our Antarctica program from Ushuaia. It was just prior to the start of the season that some of our competitors began to imitate us.”
The first ship, World Navigator, accommodates 196 guests in suites, solo suites with no single supplements and staterooms.
Fleet Expansion
After such a successful launch during the travel industry’s most challenging time, the luxe-adventure cruise line is, of course, expanding its fleet. The timing has changed, but the growth plan is moving ahead.
“We recently announced that we are delaying World Traveller’s debut until November for the start of her inaugural Antarctica season,” Aliberti said.
“With ongoing uncertainty and cruise booking fluctuations due to the pandemic, we feel that it would not be prudent to bring new tonnage to the market. It’s too bad because World Traveller’s construction is ahead of schedule.
“As a result, World Seeker will debut in late 2023, with World Adventurer and World Discoverer currently planned to launch within 12 months’ time after that.”
Strong Bookings
The future looks bright for Atlas Ocean Voyages.
“Bookings are trending well for 2022. World Navigator will sail the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Arctic, Iceland, Greenland and the fjords for summer 2022; then Central and South America in the autumn; and Antarctica for her winter 2022-23 season,” Aliberti said.
“Our Mediterranean voyages are only second in popularity to World Navigator’s Arctic, Iceland and Greenland expeditions for the summer. But our next Antarctica season is proving to be even more desirable, with World Navigator and World Traveller offering differing styles of expeditions.”
Unified: In It Together
Time is running out, but Atlas Ocean Voyages recently announced a new travel advisor recognition program called “Unified: In It Together.”
Under the program travel advisors can earn a $10,000 bonus for five new bookings, for any accommodation and aboard all voyages, if made prior to March 31, 2022. And to drive business to them, the line is simultaneously offering travelers a savings of $1,000 per guest – up to $2,000 per room – for making their luxe-adventure booking with a travel professional.
“Additionally, we look for opportunities to host travel advisors on board to experience Atlas firsthand so they can see for themselves and recommend Atlas more effectively,” said Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Travel advisors are critical to the recovery and success of our industry.”
