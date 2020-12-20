Atlas’ Map of the World
Atlas Ocean Voyages is set to debut five ships by the end of 2023, with itineraries blanketing the globe.
It might not seem the most opportune time to start a new cruise line from scratch, but Atlas Ocean Voyages is forging ahead with plans for one new ship in 2021 and four more by the end of 2023.
The new company, which has financial backing from Portuguese parent Mystic Invest Holding, headed by Chairman Mário Ferreira, opened a headquarters in Fort Lauderdale in September 2019 and plans to launch its first newbuild, the 9,300-gross-ton, 196-guest World Navigator in July 2021.
Mystic Invest Holding owns and operates the world’s third-largest river cruise fleet, as well as hotels, attractions, and now, ocean cruise ships.
2021 Recovery
"No one could have predicted the pandemic and its immense impact on all aspects of our society," said Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "We look forward to 2021 for a recovery in every sense. We have had to adjust our go-to marketing strategy, but Atlas is small, agile and bold. We come from solid financial backing and our yard space has been confirmed at Portugueseshipyard Viana West Sea. And, our luxe-adventure expedition cruising is very compelling for worldly and curious travelers, whose passion to explore has been stifled this year."
'All-Inclusive, All the Way'
Atlas’ "luxe-adventure" product includes almost everything in the fare. The company motto is: "All Inclusive All the Way."
That means fares include intercontinental, roundtrip airfare for all sailings from select U.S. and Canadian gateways, all alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, standard Wi-Fi and gratuities.
"We recently announced that we are including complimentary shore excursions at every port, and we also include a two- to five-night, mid-voyage immersive land tour on longer itineraries," Aliberti said.
Times being what they are, Atlas also offers peace of mind. "In addition to including everything on board, we are the first and only cruise brand to include emergency medical evacuation insurance for every guest," Aliberti said. "We take care of our guests the moment they enter their home airport."
Attractive Agent Policies
While Atlas Ocean Voyages presents quite an attractive offer, how do travel advisors sell an entirely new product to their clients? We asked Brandon Townsley, vice president of sales and trade partnerships for Atlas, for some advice – and he says a lot of what agents like to hear.
"Atlas’ signature ‘All-Inclusive All the Way’ commitment means that there are no NCFs," he said. "No NCFs is one of the policies that I advocated for since I joined Atlas. Not only is it attractive for guests, but an all-inclusive luxury product – with no NCFs – is another way that we’re making doing business with Atlas Ocean Voyages easy and rewarding for travel advisors."
Atlas was one of the first companies to help agents in April with an incentive program, in which it immediately delivered a $500 or $750 gift card per booking to travel advisors.
Commission Incentives
On top of that, travel advisors will receive 15 percent commissions for booking World Navigator’s inaugural-year voyages by Dec. 31, 2020. In 2021, the company will introduce a more refined structure, so travel advisors still have this month to earn 15 percent commission for every booking made in 2020, Townsley added.
"Something that we’ve been conveying to the travel advisor community is that all Atlas commissions come with a comma in the dollar amount," he said. "Our efforts have been very well received, which has helped Atlas grow, while much of the industry has contracted."
Atlas Advisor Central is a resource to obtain the latest information and offers, brand overview, protocols and policies, recorded webinars and downloadable media. Travel advisors can also join Atlas’ private Facebook group to get the scoop from the five new sales directors who quickly respond. Register as an Atlas Advisor at www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/register.
Sample Itineraries
In its first year, the polar-class World Navigator will explore destinations such as Ukraine, Bucharest and Egypt and The Holy Land, before repositioning to South America and Antarctica. Here are two sample itineraries with web prices as of mid-November 2020.
Nine-Night "Egypt & Israel Immersion" From $6,199
Departing Aug. 28, 2021, this voyage starts out in Jerusalem, for visits to Haifa for two nights before departing for Masada (Ashdod) for an overnight, allowing guests to visit Masada, the stone fortress pilgrimage site above the Dead Sea. Next are calls at Limassol, Cyprus; Cairo (Port Said) and Alexandria, Egypt; cruising the Mediterranean and Levantine seas, Heraklion (Crete), Greece; with the voyage ending in Athens.
Nine-Night "Antarctica Discovery" From $12,300
Departing 2021: Nov. 19, Dec. 10, Dec. 19, Dec. 28, 2021
2022: Jan. 6, Jan. 15, Jan. 24, Feb. 14, Feb. 23, March 04, March 13, March 22
The voyage departs from Ushuaia, Argentina, and spends the second and third days crossing the Drake Passage. Then, the ship will explore the South Shetland Islands, followed by three days of Captain’s Choice of exploring where conditions and wildlife sightings are best. Day eight and nine are navigating the Drake Passage and Cape Horn, Chile, before returning to Ushuaia.
Portrait of the Client
Atlas Ocean Voyages guests like the finer things in life but are always casual and lighthearted. They are early adopters, entrepreneurial and free-spirited, Atlas’ Brandon Townsley said. They are well-traveled, educated, affluent individuals looking for high-end, bucket-list style experiences and off-the-beaten-path excursions.
Common characteristics:
- Between 45-65 years of age
- Average net worth of approximately $1M
- Well-educated, often with college degrees
- Married or have a significant other
- Spend $10,000 per year on leisure travel
- three to four vacation trips a year
- Have a valid passport
- Well-traveled to less-frequented, international destinations
- Heightened interest in wellness and physical fitness
- Belong to a sports team or fitness club
- Incorporate adventurous activities into their vacation itineraries
- Speak more than one language
- Would agree that traveling internationally helps them learn about other cultures
- Many would rather spend money on a fantastic trip than an expensive car.
