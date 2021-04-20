Azamara Sails Into the Future With New Owner
The line will operate as an independent company, maintaining its focus on destination immersion
It’s official. On March 15, Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm specializing in consumer, retail and distribution investments, closed on its $201 million acquisition of the upscale boutique cruise line, Azamara, from Royal Caribbean Group.
Sycamore plans on operating Azamara as an independent cruise company that will maintain its steadfast focus on "destination immersion."
Immersive Experiences
And President Carol Cabezas wants to drive that point home.
"This is what is instinctive to the brand – immersive destination experiences for our guests, something that has been working really well," she said. "We would be remiss not to mention the exceptional level of friendly and quality service delivered on board by our crew. We attract newcomers to the destination immersion concept, which then retains them as loyal guests."
A Fourth Vessel
What’s more, Sycamore already secured a fourth ship for Azamara and took delivery of it on the day the sale closed. The former Pacific Princess will be renamed Azamara Onward after an extensive renovation to reflect the Azamara brand. Azamara Onward is scheduled to begin its inaugural season in Europe in 2022.
What’s notable about the ship is that it is a sister to the three other ships in the Azamara fleet. All were built around 2000 as R-class ships for the defunct Renaissance Cruises and now accommodate about 700 passengers each for Azamara.
Ship History
The Pacific Princess was R-3 while the Azamara Journey was R-6, Azamara Quest R-7 and Azamara Pursuit R-8. (The other four R-class ships are operated by Oceania Cruises.)
Cabezas became president of Azamara when the sale closed. Before that, she was chief operating officer of Azamara and held various positions with Royal Caribbean Group since 2000.
Despite the new ownership, Cabezas emphasized that major changes are not in store at Azamara. "There are many things that are not changing, and I want to keep emphasizing this," she said. "How we work with travel advisors and customers is not going to change. Commission levels, cruise credits – whatever we have committed to, we will honor."
Portrait of the Client
What kind of traveler seeks out a boutique brand with smaller ships that nose into less-visited corners of the world?
"The Azamara traveler is one who has probably seen and been to and experienced many of the typical places," said President Carol Cabezas. "They’ve been to Rome and typical places that cruises go to. Now they’re ready for something that gives them more and takes them beyond the usual places. They’re able to savor more about a country."
Of course, that makes them "very experienced travelers looking for more," She added. "We welcome that kind of guest – open-minded, curious and ready to connect. Also, a very friendly bunch. One of the first days I went on board, I noticed a gentleman wearing a name tag. I asked one of my colleagues, ‘That doesn’t look like it goes with the uniform,’ and they told me he wasn’t someone in the crew, he was a guest who wanted to meet everyone. That’s part of what makes Azamara really special."
Many are retirees "who have the interest and the time to devote to more intensive exploration," Cabezas said. "They’ve already done a lot of typical travel and are looking for something a lot more immersive. Big positive for us – this audience will be at the front of the line for vaccinations!"
