Bellissima!
MSC Cruises' new flagship dazzles with a notable number of design features.
MSC Bellissima, which debuted earlier this year, serves as MSC Cruises’ new 4,500-passenger flagship and is the second in the line’s Meraviglia class. And with such features as Swarovski crystal staircases and a Swarovski stateroom, the ship lives up to its tagline, “Beauty At Sea.”
Its focal point is the two-story, 315-foot-long promenade. Lined with shops and specialty restaurants, it’s covered by the longest (and constantly changing) LED Sky Screen at sea. Every stateroom features a new voice-activated (and multilingual) personal cruise assistant called ZOE.
Matching Clients to Accommodations
MSC Yacht Club is the line’s “ship within a ship” concept. Guests booking Yacht Club accommodations enjoy such perks as a concierge desk, private restaurant, bar and sun deck with a small pool.
Staterooms include 24-hour butler service and the swankiest of them is the 700 square-foot Royal Suite for up to four persons. Duplex Suites aren’t part of the Yacht Club but feature two bedrooms and two baths on two levels.
The majority of guests will book standard balcony cabins, at 205 square feet. And families can take advantage of staterooms that can be clustered together for groups of up to 10.
What's Included
The line’s “customized experiences” structure lets guests decide what’s included in their cruise. Each different “experience” level comes with privileges ranging from preferred stateroom location to complimentary room service, spa and drinks packages.
What's for Dinner?
Bellissima’s 12 dining venues include three complimentary main restaurants, plus the expansive Marketplace Buffet. The buffet features an open-kitchen where fresh mozzarella is prepared daily. Alternative (for a fee) choices include HOLA! Tapas by famed chef Ramón Freixa; L’Atelier Bistrot, a new French specialty concept; a teppanyaki and sushi bar; and Butcher’s Cut, the American steakhouse popular on other MSC ships. Philippe Maury’s Chocolate & Café turns guests of every age into a kid in a candy store.
Best Entertainment
The London Theater features six original Broadway-style shows. But the ship’s true headliners are two new Cirque du Soleil productions, “SYMA” and “Varelia.” They’re performed in the purpose-built Carousel Lounge, which features a 40-meter-long LED screen and a 360-degree rotating stage.
Who Goes on This Ship?
If your clients are interested in traveling only with other Americans, this isn’t the ship for them. Clients who appreciate European-inspired influences and touches, such as elaborate espresso machines behind every bar, are a good match.
Insider Booking Tip
Agents should dig deep into client interests to match them to the best “experience” level. Cocktail lovers? Spa aficionados? The MSC Yacht Club is the biggest upsell but might not always be money well spent. While Yacht Club facilities are tranquil and private, they’re also isolated from the “see-and-be-seen” action of the promenade and many inviting lounges facing the sea.
Key Selling Points
Gourmet cuisine, elegant design touches (Swarovski crystal staircases); and high-end spa facilities that offer international flair without the premium price point.
Agent Assistance
MSC Academy agent courses are available at mscacademy.com.
Just the Facts
—Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
—Ship: MSC Bellissima
—Size: 171,598 tons
—Entered Service: 2019
—Itinerary: MSC Bellissima is plying the waters of the Emirates and the Gulf for the 2019/2020 winter season and will also be deployed in Asia next year.
—Price: Rates for a 14-night Middle East itinerary roundtrip from Dubai on Feb. 22, 2020, start at $999 per person, double.
—Commission: From 10 percent, with commission on pre-booked and pre-paid ancillary items
—Contact: msccruisesusa.com, 877-665-4655
