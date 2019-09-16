Beyond Ordinary
Group IST and Beyond Cruises meet clients' quest for a variety of singular experiences.
Group IST offers a portfolio of tour and cruise experiences that today’s travelers are seeking. The company’s Beyond Cruises division is general sales agent for Variety Cruises, which offers a global menu of experiential sailings on yacht-like vessels.
And as the owner of Regina Tours and Journeys Unlimited, Group IST offers tour programs geared to Catholic and Protestant markets, respectively, as those segments continue to grow, and as the Oberammergau Passion Play approaches in 2020.
Small-Ship Advantages
Operating small ships allows Variety to be nimbler than its competitors, said Group IST CEO Michael Goren. The line has 11 vessels—all motor yachts and motor sailers (with the option to sail) with five to 36 cabins for up to 72 people and with a 1:2 crew-to-passenger ratio.
That nimbleness, for example, enables Variety to deal with strict new federal regulations on travel to Cuba. The line will schedule departures on Variety Voyager to Cuba next year that follow the spirit and letter of the new regulations in supporting the Cuban people, which means working with independent contractors rather than governmental bodies, Goren said. The Cuba sailings will visit communities well off the beaten path, as is the case with all the line’s destinations.
Variety’s ships can be easily repositioned when demand calls for it. Greece sailings have become so popular, said Goren, that several ships will be moved to that destination in the next couple of years—the Panorama in 2020 and a yet-to-be-named ship in 2021.
Going Global
A program to be introduced in winter 2020-21 begins with a sailing from a private marina 20 minutes from Tel Aviv. It crosses the Suez Canal to Cairo, Luxor and other sites before moving on to Jordan, including Petra. Travelers then have a choice of going to Jerusalem and flying back from there or going to Amman and flying back from Jordan.
Variety has been offering sailings along the Gambia River in Africa for several years with the focus on nature conservancy, bird watching and similar special interests. Programs that specifically focus on African-American heritage and history, plus the current culture in Gambia and Senegal, will be added.
Goren also said that space is available on Regina Tours and Journeys Unlimited programs that include Oberammergau—but they are moving quickly.
Sales Tips
—Booking Variety Cruises via Beyond Cruises, the line’s North American general sales agent, provides more tools and options, like shore excursions.
—Variety ship charters attract multigenerational and other groups. It takes a minimum of just 35 to charter a vessel.
—A Variety Stars program grants stars to agents based on sales volume. Five stars earn a free cruise and stars can be shared.
—Visit varietycruises.com.
