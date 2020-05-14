Beyond Vegas By Car
There's so much more to Vegas than gambling and the casinos.
AGENTatHOME Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Las Vegas is known for glitzy entertainment, fabulous restaurants and nonstop nightlife. Although it’s quiet now, when you start planning vacations again, make sure your clients know about the nature that abounds within short drives from Las Vegas.
Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, about a 25-mile drive west of the Las Vegas Strip, is a gorgeous 196,000-acre desert oasis with opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages. It also has over 40 natural freshwater springs, many of which produce impressive waterfalls at various times of the year.
You can explore without leaving your car by driving the 13-mile Scenic Drive through Red Rock Canyon, which has many scenic stops and trailheads along the way. To explore on foot, there are 26 trails, so tell your clients to keep an eye out for deer, bighorn sheep, eagles, bobcats, lizards and the desert tortoise.
About an hour northeast of Las Vegas is Valley of Fire State Park, which encompasses 40,000 acres of red sandstone outcrops nestled in gray and tan limestone. The park contains ancient, petrified trees and petroglyphs dating back more than 2,000 years.
There are many hiking trails of varying lengths and terrain; ask for advice at the visitor center, which also has exhibits on the geology, ecology, prehistory and history of the park.
For another destination, this one a manmade wonder, drive about 38 miles southeast to the Hoover Dam. The dam holds back the Colorado River to form Lake Mead, America’s largest reservoir. Visitors can take tours of the dam and its power plant, and enjoy the views in all directions—but the most impressive is looking straight down the 726-foot concrete wall to the Colorado River.
You can see there’s more to the Las Vegas area than casinos, so consider recommending Vegas when your clients are ready to travel again.
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS