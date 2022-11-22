‘Bordeaux Affair’ Onboard Scenic Diamond
Scenic Diamond glides through the French countryside calling at tiny towns close to iconic wineries
Smoothly gliding through tidal rivers and estuaries in the French countryside, visiting beautiful chateaux, sipping renowned Bordeaux vintages, sampling fresh oysters just pulled from the bay – these are all part of the experiences of a weeklong cruise on Scenic Diamond.
This is a calm voyage that stops in tiny towns close to iconic wineries. Guests can choose a traditional motorcoach tour, a guided walking tour or a guided ride on electronic-assisted bikes, a popular choice. Since Scenic Diamond ties up in the heart of villages, guests also can choose to explore on their own.
Scenic offers easy-walking tours for those who need extra time and, on tours where two or more motor coaches are needed, earmarks one for an early return to the ship.
Guests learned how different grapes are harvested, blended and made into award-winning wines. The food on the ship was delicious, the service always helpful and pleasant.
Here’s an overview.
Accommodations
Scenic Diamond – known as one of the line’s “Space Ships” – offers six suite configurations, including the 160-square-foot Standard Suite with a window and no balcony. The rest have interior balconies with a half window that can be moved up or down at the touch of a button.
My Balcony Suite measured 205 square feet and had a place to store everything. The balcony area – which can be fully enclosed against weather – had two chairs and a small side table.
What's Included
Drinks, shore excursions, meals in two specialty restaurants and the main dining room and casual café, tips, wine tastings, onboard cooking classes, daily replenished minibar and insulated water bottles.
Best Entertainment
After-dinner entertainment includes music from a keyboardist, performances by local musicians or games like Name that Tune. This cruise also had the most energetic and entertaining cruise director in Yvonne de Sera.
One evening, guests visited a chateau to sip sparkling and red wine, then attended a classical music concert by a string quartet.
What's for Dinner?
The Crystal Dining Room is the main restaurant for all three meals. Breakfast and lunch are served buffet style, but there also are menu selections and an omelet or pasta station.
Executive Chef Normen Wolf offers his nightly recommendations, which usually are regional favorites, such as veal liver paté, duck breast confit a la orange and Crêpes Suzette. There are everyday options, such as grilled salmon and sirloin.
Light breakfast, lunch and snacks are served in River Café, an area of the lounge. Room service breakfast can be ordered with the door tag, and other meals from the menu on the TV.
There are two specialty dinner venues.
The 25-guest L’Amour serves a five-course dinner in the lounge area used for casual daytime eating. The 10-person Table La Rive, located in a quiet area in the back of the main dining room, features a six-course menu with wine pairings.
One day during the cruise, the crew serves a Sun Deck barbecue, with salads, grilled meats, burgers and more.
Public Areas
The main hangout was the Panorama Lounge and Bar. It was the gathering place for daily talks by the cruise director previewing the next day’s activities. It’s also the spot for after-dinner drinks and entertainment. The Sun Deck has some shaded areas and was popular for watching the scenery go by.
