Bringing Joy to Alaska
After a $50 million renovation, Norwegian Joy is sailing to the great land from Seattle.
AGENTatHOME Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Ana Figueroa
Norwegian Cruise Line has a lot riding on the renovated Norwegian Joy. The 3,804-passenger ship debuted as a newbuild for the Chinese market in 2017. But, in a move that surprised some, the line relocated the vessel from Asia to the U.S. West Coast.
After a $50 million renovation, Norwegian Joy is sailing to Alaska from its summer homeport of Seattle. AGENTatHOME joined a Norwegian Joy preview cruise in late April.
Norwegian Joy's Transformation
The second in the line’s Breakaway-Plus class, Norwegian Joy is now virtually identical to its sister ship, Norwegian Bliss. Its transformation included the repurposing of retail and casino space into new restaurants, bars and lounges. An expanded Observation Lounge provides 180-degree views.
Industry firsts include a newly enhanced go-kart racetrack, an open-air laser tag arena and Galaxy Pavilion, a virtual reality gaming space that appeals to Millennials, a key demographic for the ship, said NCL President and CEO Andy Stuart. Active families and Baby Boomers are also key targets. Fortunately, the revamped Norwegian Joy has plenty to offer each group.
Innovative accommodations are a big selling point for the ship. Norwegian Joy is the line’s first ship to offer Concierge-level suites, ranging from 338 to 561 square feet, and featuring concierge service and private dining.
The Haven Aboard Joy
NCL pioneered the ship-within-a-ship concept with The Haven by Norwegian. Norwegian Joy’s version of The Haven is the line’s most impressive to date. The luxury enclave features suites for up to six ranging in size from 324 to 1,458 square feet. Guests are privy to a private pool and hot tub area in a courtyard with a retractable roof, a sundeck, a dedicated fine-dining venue, bar and library.
While Haven guests can live in their own privileged bubble, they probably won’t want to miss out on everything else Norwegian Joy has to offer—namely 18 restaurants, 19 bars and lounges, and Starbucks coffee venues.
Virtual Reality Complex
Galaxy Pavilion is another crowd pleaser. It includes a number of simulators, interactive dark ride experiences and a virtual reality maze. It’s bound to become a huge draw for teens and Millennials. For guests looking for old-fashioned thrills, Aqua Park features a multistory waterslide that dips over the side of the ship.
For its part, the go-kart racetrack at sea is attracting guests of all ages. The open-air laser tag arena is another first of its kind, using traditional lasers and the popular Hero Blast “fist” tools. Both the go-kart and laser tag experiences come with an extra charge.
The Joy Theater features the Tony Award-nominated musical “Footloose,” a Beatles tribute band, a high-energy acrobatic performance and more.
After its Alaska season, Norwegian Joy will reposition to Los Angeles for Mexican Riviera and Panama Canal sailings before relocating to Miami in 2020.
Fast Facts
—Norwegian Joy offers 18 restaurants, 19 bars and lounges and Starbucks coffee venues.
—The ship is the line's first vessel to offer Concierge-level suites, featuring service and private dining.
—Target markets include millennials, baby boomers and active families.
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Ana Figueroa
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS