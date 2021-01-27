Caribbean Cruise Destinations Launch COVID-19 Initiatives
As cruise operations resume, government officials in Caribbean destinations are working with regional health organizations to formalize measures aimed at ensuring the health and safety of communities, passengers and crew in the cruise industry’s main region of operations.
Initiatives include the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA)’s partnership with the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) and the Jamaica-based Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Center (GTRCMC) to form a COVID-19 Tourism Task Force.
Protocols and Practices
The Task Force is directing the implementation of COVID-19 measures in Caribbean destinations, including the establishment of "early warning and response" information systems to identify and report illnesses in real-time to reduce community spread, said officials from the groups.
Other initiatives include certified training in COVID-19 health measures for hospitality sector employees, including instruction on testing, masks, social distancing, hand hygiene, sanitation and response protocols from visitor arrival to departure.
Health App
CARPHA has also launched a Caribbean Traveler’s Health mobile app featuring information on vaccinations and health care facilities, plus data on accommodation listings and public health alerts in regional destinations.
Designed for travelers and health and tourism stakeholders, the app also features data on COVID-19 prevention measures and travel requirements by country, including information on testing, health screening, pre-approval and tracking protocols.
The app links directly to CARPHA’s COVID-19 situation reports and guidelines and also identifies hotels, resorts and other accommodations that have been awarded CARPHA’s Caribbean’s Travelers Health Assurance Stamp for Healthier Safer Tourism, which recognizes tourism entities and destinations that are implementing recommended COVID-19 health monitoring and safety measures.
Cruise Connection
Beginning next year, CARPHA’s Health Assurance Stamp (HST) will be expanded to include cruise ships. The program provides Caribbean travelers with "measurable and verifiable health assurances for accommodations hotels, guesthouses and services," said agency officials.
Hospitality facilities designated as HST-certified properties will be listed as preferred options on CARPHA’s mobile app and listed on the CARPHA, CTO and CHTA websites, with links to regional and international health and tourism stakeholders.
For more information on CARPHA’s Caribbean Traveler’s Health go to: www.carpha.org/THP/Caribbean-Travellers-Health-App
