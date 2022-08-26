Caribbean, Latin America Destinations Preparing for Cruise Rebound
Top Operators Returning to Caribbean and Latin American Destinations Post-Outbreak
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Brian Major
Destinations from the Caribbean to Latin America are preparing for a rebounding of cruise travel activity following the pandemic-driven disruptions of the past two years.
The preparations include new port developments and partnerships designed to drive increased traveler visitation and showcase each country unique attractions and attributes to new and returning travelers.
We take a destination-by-destination look at the most recent developments, which cruise passenger both new to the region and returning for another visit will find as the disembark their vessel in regional ports of call.
Brazil Poised for Cruise Sector Growth in 2022
Brazil is expecting its biggest cruise season in the last decade during the 2022-2023 season, with eight cruise ships poised to serve the destination beginning in October.
Three Costa Cruises ships and five MSC Cruises ships will embark on 160 departures, featuring 485 calls in 17 destinations in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, according to CLIA Brazil officials.
In addition to traditional Brazilian homeports including Santos and Rio de Janeiro, Costa and MSC ships are scheduled to depart from other ports, including Maceió, Itajaí and Salvador. The ships will offer 675,000 berths in the local market, exceeding the number of berths deployed in Brazil during the pre-pandemic 2019-2020 season.
Brazil is also scheduled to host 35 additional cruise ships as part of long-haul, international itineraries from cruise lines including Holland America Line, Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line and Regent Seven Seas. The vessels will make 309 calls in 45 destinations across 15 Brazilian states, said CLIA Brazil officials.
“The expectation for the next cruise season is more good news for us who are experiencing the resumption of tourist activities across the country,” said Carlos Brito, Brazil’s Minister of Tourism.
Added Brito, “We are a government that believes in nautical tourism as a driving force for the economy and that is why we have developed a series of actions to strengthen it.”
Panama Prepares for Expedition Vessel Deployment
Luxury expedition operator Atlas Ocean Voyages will offer “at least four new homeport operations” in Panama during the 2022-2023 season following discussions with the Panama Tourism Authority, said company officials.
The cruise company’s approach is closely aligned with Panama’s Sustainable Tourism Master Plan, say Panama Tourism Authority officials, including a focus on “sustainable and unique experiences that connect with nature and authentic cultures, elements in which Panama maintains important competitive advantages,” said Panama officials in statement.
“We are proud to welcome Atlas Voyages who will introduce international visitors to our beautiful country,” said Ivan Eskildsen, Panama’s minister of tourism, “specially focused on experiences that highlight Panama’s extraordinary nature and authentic culture.”
St. Lucia to Prioritize Cruise Sector
Saint Lucia’s National Maritime Tourism Strategy will “prioritize opportunities within Saint Lucia’s Maritime Tourism portfolio,” ccording to officials from the Maritime Tourism Committee of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA).
The strategy “clearly delineates a tactical approach to leverage maritime related tourism business, along with strategically marketing and positioning its maritime tourism product,” said SLTA officials.
SLTA officials are seeking to replicate the destination’s 2022 land-based visitor growth in the cruise sector. The country hosted 32,110 overnight, land-based visitors in March, its highest monthly arrivals total since the country’s July 2020 reopening following the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.
St. Maarten Upgrading Cruise Experience
Royal Caribbean Group in July announced an agreement with St. Maarten’s Ministry of tourism, economic affairs, transportation and telecommunications to rebuild St. Maarten’s Philipsburg Marketplace. The Marketplace features local artisans and craft vendors and is a popular stop for visiting cruise passengers.
According to Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) officials, the $333,000 project resulted from discussions between Roger Lawrence, St. Maarten’s minister of tourism and Royal Caribbean Group officials following a February 2 visit with the Port St. Maarten Group (PSG).
The Philipsburg Marketplace sustained significant structural damage during Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. The revamped Marketplace will be wheelchair accessible and feature designated parking for the off-loading of vendor goods. The new design also “considers the safety of vendors and patrons,” according to FCCA officials.
Florida Caribbean Cruise Association
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
St. Maarten Cruise Port
Visit Panama
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS