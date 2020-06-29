Celebrating 30 Years of Luxury Rail Travel
Rocky Mountaineer has grown to become the largest privately owned luxury tourist train in the world.
AGENTatHOME Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Harvey Chipkin
It’s been 30 years since Rocky Mountaineer, a luxury train operator in western Canada, departed on its inaugural trip. Over those three decades, the company grew to become the largest privately owned luxury tourist train in the world and has welcomed nearly 2 million guests.
While Rocky Mountaineer is celebrating this milestone at a difficult time, the company is looking ahead to restarting its program as soon as possible with enhanced screening and prevention procedures, as well as adjusted boarding and seating procedures if needed, said Jonathan Hope, managing director-sales for North America.
And as part of an All Aboard 2021 promotion, when clients book a qualifying 2021 package of eight days or more by Aug. 28, they will receive two extra hotel nights, one extra transfer and one extra dinner—a value of $800 per couple. For a limited time, clients can secure this offer with only a $25 (Canadian) deposit.
Three Alluring Train Routes
Rocky Mountaineer offers three routes between Vancouver and the Canadian Rockies, each providing unique scenic views.
Guests can combine their train journey with one of more than 50 vacation packages that feature tours and soft adventure activities, as well as hotel accommodations.
The train offers the experience of passing through areas not accessible by any other mode. Guests can opt for GoldLeaf Service travel in a bi-level dome coach with panoramic views from the upper level.
Those choosing SilverLeaf service are seated in a single-level coach with oversized dome windows. Both categories include gourmet meals and storytelling by the onboard host team.
Daylight Travel
Rail travel takes place during daylight hours so that guests overnight in comfortable hotels in Kamloops, Quesnel or Whistler, British Columbia.
Hot breakfasts and lunches with gourmet snacks and complimentary alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are served on board.
Additional meals may be added with the purchase of a meal plan. The cuisine showcases the regions being traversed by using fresh, local ingredients wherever possible.
Most guests combine the train with motorcoach tours to explore the Canadian Rockies towns of Lake Louise, Banff and Jasper.
In recent years, Rocky Mountaineer has "seen more guests interested in exploring lesser-known areas, so in 2019 we added packages that include overnight stays in Canmore and Kananaskis, both located east of Banff," Hope said.
Spring and fall can be better for wildlife watching. Journeys during these months offer the best pricing, as well as smaller crowds at national parks and attractions.
Tracks Training
The TRACKS online training program, available at rockymountaineer.com/tracks, offers a series of modules that agents can work through at their own pace to learn more about the product and how to grow their business with Rocky Mountaineer. Upon completion of the program, agents become certified Rocky Mountaineer Specialists, making them eligible for fams and a discount program.
They can stay updated on the latest information, including sales tools and collateral, selling tips, and promotional offers by subscribing to Inside Track emails and creating an account on the agent portal at rockymountaineer.com/agent.
Portrait of the Client
The typical Rocky Mountaineer guest is in the 50-plus demographic and many are retirees.
They are looking for a premium experience, high-level cuisine and top-notch service.
Approximately 60 percent of guests have taken a cruise in the past five years, and around 40 percent will combine an Alaska cruise with their Rocky Mountaineer excursion.
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS