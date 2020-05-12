Cementing Strong Ties
Delta Vacations reaches out to new agents while continuing to support its longtime advisor partners.
AGENTatHOME Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Harvey Chipkin
Delta Vacations is looking ahead to the new generation of travel advisors while continuing to strongly support longstanding partners who book the operator’s products.
The Delta Vacations Advisory Board, created in 2012, is still going strong, said Sarah Leaf, manager of sales operations. Comprised of 18 agency owners and members of the Delta Vacations executive team, the board meets twice a year—with ongoing communication throughout the year.
"The Delta Vacations Advisory Board plays an essential role in providing agency partners with the highest quality of service," she said. "We really look to their feedback."
Spotlight on New Advisors
Last year, the company formed the Council of Emerging Leaders. While similar in function to the advisory board, it focuses on travel professionals who have entered the industry more recently, "so we can get a better understanding of the new generation," Leaf said.
In addition to agency owners, the group also includes advisors, group experts and marketing specialists. In all, there are 20 travel professionals and 12 Delta Vacations representatives on the council.
"There are a lot of frontline bookers on the council and we get a different point of view from them," Leaf said. "We’ve noticed that they are really into social media and marketing—and it’s great for us to learn how they use those tools to grow their businesses, and how we can improve our own marketing and social media."
The process for selecting the travel advisors for the council was extensive, with everyone hand-selected based on "extremely high performance within their agencies," Leaf said.
Condos for Multigen Market
Based on feedback from travel professionals, Delta Vacations is working toward meeting the growing multigenerational travel market by adding to its portfolio of larger units, including Hawaii condo complexes, villas and apartment-style lodging in many destinations, said Patricia Christensen, senior director of product development.
What makes Hawaii accommodations unique is that they are 100 percent owned by their owners and rented out by management companies, she said. Several large lodging companies also manage condo complexes, including well-known names like Aqua, Aston and Outrigger. As a result, the company has about 70 properties throughout the four main islands—Hawaii, Maui, Oahu and Kauai—offering condo type units.
Hawaii Options
Christensen pointed to Espacio, the Jewel of Waikiki, which has nine two- and three-bedroom condos, each occupying an entire floor. The newest addition in the islands is Puunoa Beach Estates on Maui, a beachfront condo with two- and three-bedroom units on the ocean. And in Europe, Monteverdi Tuscany is a 29-room boutique luxury property on a hilltop in the medieval village of Castiglioncello del Trinoro.
These accommodations are ideally suited for families because they have between one and three bedrooms, Christensen said, adding that even one-bedroom units have full kitchens and laundries. The larger units can accommodate six 10 people, which adds up to a great value.
Selling Shorter Vacations
Travel advisors should capitalize on the continuing popularity of short-stay holidays, a product that is showing double-digit growth in many destinations, from Las Vegas to New York, and even Europe, said Patricia Christensen, senior director of product development.
No matter where clients want to go, there are short trips available—all of which are customizable, she added.
Some of the more popular short-holiday destinations include cities and beach resort areas in Florida, Las Vegas, New York City, New Orleans, San Diego, Nashville, Washington D.C., Phoenix/Scottsdale, and Los Angeles.
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Harvey Chipkin
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS