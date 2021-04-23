Coming Home to America
American Queen Steamboat Company offers a luxury experience with close-to-home ports that resonate with today's travelers
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Claudette Covey
American Queen Steamboat Company’s (AQSC) myriad points of distinction begin with the paddlewheel.
"There is something about that paddlewheel that represents the authenticity of American Queen Steamboat Company," said Kari Tarnowski, the line’s senior vice president of marketing, who joined the company in November and whose luxury pedigree includes such companies as Crystal Cruises, Silversea and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
The paddlewheel, however, is just the beginning of what distinguishes the company from the competition. "We offer an inclusive luxury experience that is convenient, close-to-home and that resonates with travelers now more than ever," Tarnowski said.
"We believe that our domestic routes, lower vessel capacity, flexible booking policies, enhanced onboard safety, access to regional health care and drivable embarkation/disembarkation ports are all key selling points," Tarnowski said.
Immersive Itineraries
The line’s sailings visit such iconic river cities as New Orleans, Memphis and Louisville – in addition to charming towns like Paducah, Ky., and Natchez, Miss., she said. Furthermore, all AQSC voyages include culturally enriching shore excursions and a dedicated fleet of Hop-On Hop-Off motorcoaches, along with fine-dining experiences and Broadwaystyle shows.
Not one to rest on its laurels, AQSC is continually raising the bar on every aspect of the cruise experience, and has revamped its onboard offerings across culinary programming, suite amenities and the overall hospitality experience. "We are constantly striving to improve our offerings and guest experience," said John Waggoner, the line’s founder and CEO. "With that in mind, we have also always seen the The American Queen in New Orleans. value in an elevated close-to-home travel experience."
He added, "Through our strategic growth and evolution, American Queen Steamboat Company has continued to thoughtfully expand its offerings and explore new ways to discover North American destinations with the addition of authentic paddlewheelers, new itineraries and excursions, as well as new markets with the acquisition of Victory Cruise Lines, sailing on the Great Lakes, Canada, Coastal New England and Alaska."
Exploring the U.S.
Between American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines, "we are able to offer the unparalleled opportunity to explore every region of the U.S. through our ‘Come Home to America’ campaign," Waggoner said. "We believe that our distinctive catalog of domestic itineraries, paired with enhanced health and safety measures, puts the charms and beauty of the U.S. on full display, while still presenting a more accessible, high-end cruise experience."
On the health and safety front, AQSC President Shawn Bierdz noted that the response to mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, which take effect in July, has been positive. "The health and safety of our guests, crew members and partners is our top priority, and testing, as well as our newly announced vaccination mandate for all guests and crew, is critical to maintaining that commitment," he said. "To date, we have received strong interest in our 2021 itineraries from guests who are confident in our current health and safety measures."
American Countess
Despite the pandemic, AQSC has continued to grow. On March 21, the American Countess made its debut out of New Orleans on the Mississippi River.
"What’s most unique about the American Countess is the emphasis on a contemporary design that offers plenty of open space for guests," said David William Kelly, executive vice president. "Forward-facing windows and the portside bar with an 80-foot view welcome guests to take in the scenery of century-old live oak trees, indigenous wildlife, historic sites and landscapes while sailing along America’s storied rivers."
Constructed from the hull of the Kanesville Queen, a former gaming vessel built in 1995, American Countess was sliced in half with a 60-foot, midbody section added. "With four styles of modern staterooms, higher overheads and open-air views with a walking track, this paddlewheeler will become a home away from home on six- to 15-day itineraries, including her own epic Mighty Mississippi cruise," Kelly said.
Victory Cruise Line
In addition to the unveiling of American Countess, Victory Cruise Lines is scheduled to debut the Ocean Victory in late June 2021, followed by the Ocean Discoverer in 2023. "Moving into expedition cruising was a natural next step in the continued growth of our offerings as we continue to build a diverse and balanced portfolio of cruise experiences," he said.
The company is also opening a satellite office "in a yet-to-be determined south Florida location in 2022, relocating the marketing and sales team to the epicenter of the cruise industry," said Christina Hobbs, vice president of human resources. "We continue to strengthen our company culture and grow – and with a talented team."
In the final analysis, the company is optimistic about the 2021 season and beyond – and for several reasons. "Both American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines reached a company milestone with the release of their 2023 season – the furthest out a season has been offered to guests and travel partners," Kelly said, adding that both lines are witnessing pent-up demand.
"For example, January and February 2021 bookings are over 35 percent higher than November and December 2020 bookings. We have also continued to see high pent-up demand for 2022 bookings," he said. "Our bookings have remained strong due to a diverse offering of close-to-home cruise options, and we look forward to continuing that momentum as we enter into the spring season."
Portrait of the Client
The typical American Queen Steamboat Company client is not new to cruising.
"They are seasoned cruisers, with many having cruised to international destinations like Venice, Monaco and Barcelona 10 times but have yet to cruise to Paducah, Ky., or Natchez Miss.," said Senior VP of Marketing Kari Tarnowski.
"We generally find that our guests are looking to explore American nostalgia while enjoying a high-end cruise experience," she added.
Steamboat and Victory Academy
The role of travel advisors is more important than ever before, said Senior VP of Marketing Kari Tarnowski. "As travelers look to 2021 and beyond, they will be relying on travel advisors to guide them on health and safety protocols, flexible booking policies, travel deals and new offerings, in addition to assistance with bookings.
"As such, we encourage travel advisors to take advantage of the recently launched Steamboat and Victory Academy (SAVA), an enhanced travel agent certification training program that can be accessed by visiting MyCruiseAcademy.com or by logging into the American Queen Steamboat Company or Victory Cruise Lines travel agent portal."
She added, "The academy incorporates content from both American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines and provides on-demand training modules, integrated quizzes for prospective SAVA certified agents and ongoing updates on both ships."
