Cool Times in Hot Springs

Check out Bathhouse Row and Hot Springs National Park or enjoy walking around a Japanese garden in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Hot Springs, Arkansas, is known for—you guessed it!—hot springs, but it also has a fascinating past as a baseball town.
This historic city is easy to drive to, as it’s located in the middle of the state, about 400 miles southwest of Nashville and 290 miles northeast of Dallas.
As the birthplace of Major League Baseball’s spring training camps, Hot Springs hosted five teams in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The players—including legends Babe Ruth, Cy Young and Ty Cobb—were attracted by the soothing thermal waters that bubble up in Hot Springs, rising up from 8,000 feet below the earth’s surface.
Hot Springs is home to Bathhouse Row, eight turn-of-the-century bathhouses, two of which still welcome paying customers. One of them, the Quapaw Baths and Spa, built-in 1922, has four thermal pools with temperatures of 98 to 104 degrees.
To really explore the area, recommend that your clients rent a vehicle. The 5,500-acre Hot Springs National Park includes easy hiking trails and the 216-foot Mountain Tower, with views that extend 140 miles.
Your clients can drive eight miles from downtown to Garvan Woodland Gardens, owned by the University of Arkansas. It has waterfalls and a Japanese garden along with a children’s garden with a magnificent treehouse.
Crater of Diamonds State Park, 60 miles from downtown, is the only publicly accessible diamond site in the world. Anyone who finds a diamond can keep it.
Your clients can pick up rental vehicles from Alamo Rent A Car, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and National Car Rental counters at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock (LIT), about 55 miles from Hot Springs.
Southern Airways Express offers regional flights into Hot Springs Memorial Field (HOT), which also has an Enterprise counter. For more information, visit www.enterprise.com/HotSpringsAK.
