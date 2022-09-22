Creating Festive Family Memories
A Royal Caribbean holiday cruise offers experiences, activities and amenities for the entire family.
When it comes to family holiday vacations, Royal Caribbean International is almost always top of mind.
The line’s jaw-dropping ships offer a dizzying array of features much loved by kids and teens – on the new Wonder of the Seas, the Ultimate Abyss is the tallest slide at sea, the zipline is 10 decks high, and a new underwater themed play area has slides and climbing walls. Of course, there are specialty restaurants aimed at adults, such as the upscale 150 Central Park, the imaginative Wonderland and Chops Grille, a steakhouse.
Something for Everyone
“A cruise with Royal Caribbean International is a memorable vacation for the whole family because families have choice – choice in the ease and convenience of visiting multiple destinations and their pick of entertainment, dining, and experiences for adults, kids and the whole family all aboard one ship and in one vacation,” said Vicki Freed, Royal Caribbean’s senior vice president of sales, trade support and service.
Experiences Galore
“On a three-night weekend cruise or even a sevennight or longer cruise, families can have their pick of experiences from racing down The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea, to full-scale productions across four ‘stages’ of air, ice, stage and water – and a world of flavors that range from grab-and-go eating venues to a family meal,” Freed said.
“This is the vacation for every type of traveler of any age, whether they are looking for adventure, relaxation or both.”
Royal Caribbean pulls out all the stops for the holidays, elaborately decorating the ships and planning festive meals for year-end holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Year’s Eve.
Festive Celebrations
“During the Christmas season, days at sea are filled with festive celebrations and unforgettable memories for families and friends to enjoy,” Freed said.
“Royal Caribbean offers Caribbean Christmas cruises, departing from Florida, with ports of call in The Bahamas and Royal Caribbean’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay.
“Families can enjoy festivities that include special appearances by Santa’s elves, gingerbread-cookie decorating, the Holly Jolly Parade, holiday movie screenings in the AquaTheater on Oasis class ships and much more.
“Each ship celebrates with tree and menorah lighting ceremonies, and every Centrum, Royal Esplanade or Royal Promenade transform into a winter wonderland.”
What’s more, there are holiday-inspired menus in the main dining rooms and lobster specials on Christmas and New Year’s Eve in Chops Grille, Giovanni’s Table and 150 Central Park.
And every evening in December, Royal Caribbean guests can indulge at the Milk and Cookies Corner in the Windjammer.
Royal Caribbean's New Wonder
Royal Caribbean International’s newest ship, the 236,857-gross-ton Wonder of the Seas, is the fifth in the much-loved-byfamilies Oasis class.
Make no mistake – it’s a big ship, accommodating 5,734 guests, double occupancy, and 7,084 if every berth was filled.
But the ship’s size allows it to offer an even more impressive selection of activities and dining. Wonder has eight neighborhoods – the new Suite Neighborhood for Royal Suite Class guests includes a private sun deck with a plunge pool and bar, the Coastal Kitchen restaurant and a Suite Lounge.
The two-deck Ultimate Family Suite can accommodate up to 10 people, and even has an in-suite slide, a cinema and karaoke area, table tennis and more.
Wonder has 40-plus restaurants and lounges, including the new Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar and returning complimentary favorites like Boardwalk Dog House, Windjammer, Solarium Bistro, Sorrento’s and Vitality Café.
In addition to the 10- deck zipline and Ultimate Abyss slide, the ship has the new Wonder Playscape, an underwater-themed play area with more slides, climbing walls, interactive features, puzzles and more. Splashaway Bay features waterslides, fountains, water cannons, a drench bucket and more. Of course, the signature FlowRider surf simulator and the hand-carved carousel are back.
Wonder also boasts an assortment of entertainment in the air, on ice, in water and a theater, with more than 100 performers and technicians, including aerialists, high divers, superheroes and more.
Wonder of the Seas spent the summer in the western Mediterranean and will return to the U.S. in November to sail from its new year-round home in Port Canaveral, Fla., for cruises through the Caribbean and The Bahamas, including the private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay.
Just the Facts
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Ship Name: Wonder of the Seas
Size: 236,857 gross tons, 5,734 guests at double occupancy
Introduced: March 2022
Facilities: 16 guest decks, 2,867 staterooms, eight neighborhoods, AquaTheater, casino, 22 dining options, two rock-climbing walls, fitness center, mini-golf, zipline, spa, theater
Price: A seven-night Caribbean cruise departing March 19, 2023, is priced from $868, according to the company website in late August.
Contact: 866-562-7625 | www.royalcaribbean.com
