‘Delightful Douro’

Recommend Scenic's eight-day Douro River cruise to seasoned travelers looking for new European destinations.

The Scenic Azure sails past vineyards on the Douro River in Portugal
The Scenic Azure sails past vineyards on the Douro River in Portugal (Photo courtesy of Scenic Cruises)

Many of your clients heading to Europe for a river cruise start out on the Danube. But for well-traveled clients—especially those who have visited Europe several times and now want a deeper dive into an increasingly popular destination—consider recommending a Douro River cruise in Portugal.

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours’ eight-day “Delightful Douro” cruise is operated on the 96-passenger Scenic Azure, which has all the trademarks of the company’s Space-Ships.

A highlight of the Space-Ships’ accommodations is the Scenic Sun Lounge system, which can enclose the open-air balcony with a window. It becomes sort of like an “all-weather conservatory-style space,” which is how the company puts it. When closed, it creates a cozy area for morning coffee or reading.

Scenic Azure is shorter than its fleet mates due to the requirements of the Douro River. It measures 263 feet long, compared to 443 feet for most Space-Ships, but offers the same amount of public space per guest – just fewer cabins.

Matching Clients to Accommodations

For clients who want Scenic’s five-star experience but still watch their budget, consider one of the six Standard Suites on the lowest deck; all measure 172 square feet and have a high, narrow window, but no balcony.

Spare-no-expense clients will want one of the two 420-square-foot Royal One-Bedroom Suites, which have a lounge area separate from the bedroom and a full-size bathtub. Butler service at this level includes a complimentary bottle of champagne served while the butler unpacks the guests’ luggage, daily newspaper and complimentary laundry services.

Most travelers will be happy with the 247-square-foot Junior Balcony Suites or the Private Balcony Suites at 215 square feet. All include queen-size beds, hairdryers, 220V power that requires adaptors, roomy bathrooms with L’Occitane products and a complimentary minibar restocked daily.

What's Included

Scenic offers an all-inclusive river cruise, which includes transfers, meals in five restaurants, beverages, Wi-Fi, gratuities on the cruise and land tours, and butler service (although the level of service varies depending on cabin category). It also includes a choice of excursions of varying levels of exertion.

Best Entertainment

Passing through the locks on the Douro River was fascinating, as the ship slowly drops or rises in what seem like stone canyons.

Daily activities during sailing days included painting tiles with cobalt, similar to those found on buildings throughout Portugal. There also was a cork lecture, since about half the world’s cork comes from Portugal.

The onboard musician performs every evening in the Panorama Lounge.

What's for Dinner?

The main restaurant, the Crystal Dining Room, offers buffets for breakfast and lunch and a variety of four-course dinners. The River Café, a section of the Panorama Lounge, offers a range of light meals and snacks. Portobellos serves a five-course Italian menu for about 25 invited guests. Table d’Or is the executive chef ’s table for a six-course degustation menu with paired wines for 10 invited guests from the top suites and those accommodated on Diamond Deck.

Agent Assistance

Training, online booking, brochures and 360-degree video tours and more are available at scenicusa.com/agent-portal.

Just the Facts

Cruise Line: Scenic Luxury

Ship Name: Scenic Azure

Size: 96-passenger, 263 feet long

Year Introduced: 2016

Facilities: Panorama Lounge and Bar, main restaurant, café, Italian specialty restaurant, Sun Deck with pool, walking track and sheltered Panorama Deck

Price: From $5,090 per person. (Be aware, 2020 space is limited.)

Contact: 855-430-4464, scenicusa.com

