Digging Deep With Azamara

The line attracts travelers who are true explorers looking to fully immerse themselves in the places they visit
Azamara, which for years operated as the quiet little sister to high-profile brands Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises, is now emerging as an independent, boutique brand that is sure to garner more attention among travel advisors and consumers.
Since May, Azamara has operated four ships throughout Europe and will explore much more of the world this winter. The ships carry roughly 700 passengers each.
“We’re very fortunate that there has been a strong uptick in the demand for cruising again, and we’re thrilled that our guests are craving the destination-immersive experiences for which we’re best known,” Azamara President Carol Cabezas said. “We’re also seeing significant forward bookings for 2023 and 2024, which reflect increased confidence in the market and is a great indicator of the positive direction for the cruising industry.”
Hot Destinations
This winter’s itineraries include some sought-after and unique destinations. For example, Azamara Journey will return to South Africa and Western Africa. Azamara Pursuit will return to South America and offer special voyages like Carnival in Rio in February and new shore excursions in Santarém, Brazil, where guests can cruise through Maica Lake and enjoy views of the Amazon Basin.
Azamara Quest will explore Australia and New Zealand as well as Japan during the country’s famed cherry blossom season.
Azamara Onward
The line’s newest ship, Azamara Onward, will sail throughout the Caribbean and South America this winter before heading to the Canary Islands, a destination visited last year for the first time in several years and which received “very positive feedback” from guests.
Next summer, both Azamara Journey and Azamara Pursuit will sail through Europe for the line’s signature country-intensive voyages that explore one nation in depth. Then the ships will head north to Iceland, Norway, the British Isles, Scotland and Ireland – with golf voyages available in partnership with international golf tour provider PerryGolf. Both Azamara Quest and Azamara Onward will be positioned in the Mediterranean operating country-intensive voyages in Greece, Italy, Turkey and Croatia.
In-Depth Exploration
“Our country-intensive voyages are always very in-demand; in fact, these voyages make up about half of our annual business,” Cabezas said. “On these voyages, rather than going to multiple countries, we dedicate an entire voyage to staying in one, visiting multiple ports and seeing different towns and villages which each have their own unique personalities and cultures.
“We want our guests to be able to get that full-country experience. Through our commitment to ‘Destination Immersion’ experiences, we continue to add more and more country-intensive voyages to our program every year as we really see incredible demand for these from our guests, especially for our European itineraries.”
2024 World Voyage
Azamara also found success with its first World Cruise in several years. The five-month World Voyage in 2024 will visit more than 40 countries on six continents. The 155-night journey includes 22 overnight stays and 27 late nights in port – exploring evenings in port is a key part of Azamara’s “Destination Immersion.”
“While Azamara hosted a World Journey in 2018 taking guests from ‘bridge to bridge’ – Sydney to London – the World Voyage is a first full turn around the globe, and we’re so excited for it to begin in January 2024, especially following such a tough couple of years for the cruising industry,” Cabezas said. “Our World Voyage is extremely popular among our guests, and demand was so strong that the 2024 World Voyage has actually already sold out and we now have a waiting list to book.”
Sycamore Partners
Royal Caribbean Group sold Azamara in early 2021 to Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm. Sycamore chose Cabezas, who had been chief operating officer of Azamara for 3½ years, as its president. Former Holland America Line President Orlando Ashford is executive chairman of Azamara.
The day Sycamore closed on the deal, it added a fourth sister ship, Azamara Onward, to the fleet of three one-time R-ships built for now-defunct Renaissance Cruises. Azamara Onward – the former Pacific Princess – was renovated, renamed and began service in May 2022.
Expansion Plans
With Azamara on a roll, expect more growth and creative itineraries.
“We definitely have plans for future expansion, and with the addition of our fourth ship Azamara Onward this year, we have many more opportunities to visit even more destinations,” Cabezas said.
“We’re always looking to expand and enhance our offerings with the addition of new voyages and experiences, so our guests can fully immerse themselves and see a place from a new perspective.
“We also love being able to bring our guests somewhere they have never been and really opening up their horizons to something new. As leaders in destination immersion, it’s important for us to stay ahead, so we’re very focused on creating unique curated products, and we’re constantly looking to expand and enhance our programming.”
Who is the Ideal Azamara Client?
How should travel advisors position Azamara? And what kind of client is attracted to the company’s “Destination Immersion” experience?
“Our typical clients are curious travelers and true explorers looking to delve deeper into the world and properly immerse themselves in each destination they visit to ensure an authentic connection to the people and culture of these places,” Azamara President Carol Cabezas said.
“Our trusted travel advisors should position Azamara as the leader in ‘Destination Immersion’ experiences, with a plethora of unique shore excursions and country-intensive voyages that suit every traveler’s needs.
“Our guests also love the fact that due to our smaller-sized ships we can access unique ports that larger ships cannot reach, making it a really special experience that can’t be had with every line. We also offer many overnights and late nights so that travelers can have even more time exploring the destinations we visit. An example of this is Barcelona, a city known for its exciting nightlife.
“While we want our guests to immerse themselves in these destinations during the day, getting to really know a place means experiencing its nightlife as well, so that’s something we feel is important to provide our guests.”
