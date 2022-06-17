Disney’s Wish Come True
The new Disney Cruise Line ship will include new features and amenities for fans of all ages
Disney Cruise Line’s fifth ship, Disney Wish, will include all the fantasy and wonderment found on its fleetmates, but with several new features for fans of all ages.
The 144,000-gross-ton ship is expected to depart on its inaugural voyage July 14, 2022, from Port Canaveral, Fla., and will operate three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and the line’s private island, Castaway Cay.
Here is a preview of the ship’s features and amenities.
Accommodations
Disney Wish will have 1,133 staterooms with ocean views or verandas and 121 inside cabins.
At 237 square feet, the Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom can sleep up to five with a queen bed, single convertible sofa, upperberth single pull-down bed and single wall pull-down bed. The view is through a large porthole window.
All staterooms have plush Euro-top mattresses, Frette 300-thread-count cotton linens, 43-inch LCD flat-screen TVs with remote control, and USB and USB-C ports.
For more space and extra perks, the 296-square-foot Concierge Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah sleeps five. This category has a king bed, single convertible sofa, upper pull-down bed and wall pull-down bed.
The Concierge One-Story Royal Suite with Verandah encompasses 1,507 square feet and includes two main bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a private verandah with a whirlpool, a living area and walk-in closets in both bedrooms.
Those who book Concierge Suites and Staterooms also receive extra perks, such as down duvets, robe and slippers for use during the cruise, complimentary Wi-Fi up to 100 MB, access to an exclusive lounge and sun deck, and a dedicated concierge to make reservations and such before and during the cruise.
What's Included
A cruise on Disney Wish includes dining in multiple restaurants, live entertainment, chaperoned kids and teen clubs, adults-only areas and 24-hour room service.
Entertainment
Two new venues include the fairytale castle-inspired Grand Hall, which will evolve from a gathering space into a theater through special effects. Every child will receive a wishing wand. Entertainment in the Grand Hall includes a gathering of Disney princesses and a farewell show with Fairy Godmother. The other new venue, Luna, features a twostory LED screen wall and will offer live shows for families.
Hero Zone is a futuristic sports arena where physical activity will blend with imagination, offering produced shows and freeplay sports.
What's for Dinner?
Restaurants for adults include Palo Steakhouse and Enchanté by three-Michelinstarred Chef Arnaud Lallement.
For families, the Worlds of Marvel restaurant will let guests play an interactive role in an Avengers mission.
Fans of “Frozen” will likely enjoy “Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure,” a theatrical dining experience featuring characters like Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf – and cuisine infused with Nordic influences.
Other options are Marceline Market with 10 food stalls and Mickey and Friends Festival of Foods for quick bites.
Just the Facts
Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line
Ship Name: Disney Wish
Size: 144,000 gross registered tons, 4,000 passengers
Date Introduced: Scheduled for July 14, 2022
Itineraries: Three- and four-night cruises to Nassau and private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral, Fla.
Price: Three-night Bahamas cruises in the high season in mid-January start at $1,568.
Contact Information: disneycruise.com | 888-325-2500
