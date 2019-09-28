Education First!
Travel Impressions' training initiative gains momentum with a slate of new learning opportunities.
AGENTatHOME Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Harvey Chipkin
Travel Impressions continues to focus on EducaTIon First, its comprehensive travel agent training program. In fact, EducaTIon First has gained even more momentum, said Scott Wiseman, president, with the launch of its Semester of Social and back-to-back #WeekendLearning Series and #OnLocaTIons on Facebook that take agents from coast to coast in Mexico and to other destinations, including Costa Rica, through January 2020.
A Packed Calendar
The initiative involves a full calendar of social media takeovers that provide nonstop voyeuristic snapshots via #OnLocaTIon and #WeekendLearning Series installments, providing insider selling tips for some of the newest properties and developments in the market, plus prize stays for top-booking agents and exclusive offers that may include pop-up promotions. In addition, part of the Semester will also include coverage of industry events, making it an even more robust session to keep an eye on, said Wiseman.
In November, Semester of Social takes fans of the page on site to Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun with a live social media takeover of Travel Impressions’ 2019 Best of the Best agent appreciation celebration, honoring top agents with supplier partners like RIU Hotels & Resorts, the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels, Blue Diamond Resorts and AMResorts.
Taking It into 2020
After a brief break for the winter holidays, Semester of Social will continue with another #OnLocaTIon to start the new year off at the contemporary family resort Dreams Vista Cancun Resort & Spa, a newly built property scheduled to open in November in the exclusive gated community of Puerta del Mar.
“We are taking our EducaTIon First emphasis further this year with our Semester of Social, and encourage agents to stay connected with us on Facebook to find out what we mean,” said Wiseman. The programs will be providing valuable updates on learning opportunities in addition to the unfiltered coverage agents have come to expect from the #OnLocaTIon program and the insider features highlighted in the #WeekendLearning Series, he added.
Partner Privileges Program
A Partner Privileges corporate program will be launched “very soon,” said Wiseman. Agents can expect exclusive added values, perks and benefits for their clients from top resort brands, available only through Travel Impressions and its sister agent-facing brands. The program makes every customer feel like a VIP.
While it is still being finalized, one-of-a-kind extras from Partner Privileges may include: free upgraded/signature tours at certain brands for true destination immersion; ALG Kids Concierge program at select family-friendly Karisma Hotels & Resorts; free roundtrip airport transfers in most destinations; access to VIP lounges; spa credits; private poolside cabana rentals; preferred room locations; private cocktail parties and more.
Visit travelimpressions.com for more details.
Sales Tip
—Travel Impressions’ #WeekendLearning Series social media takeovers are part of the company’s EducaTIon First initiative designed to empower agents with on-demand access to out-of-the-box development. The program offers insights on how to sell the products in Travel Impressions’ portfolio, with each installment running every Saturday and Sunday over the course of one month.
—The #OnLocaTIon takeovers—also part of the operator’s EducaTIon First initiative—serve as a familiarization tool for retailers who follow the informative campaigns from the convenience of their desktop or mobile device. From shareable videos and pictures to quick-summary illustrated posts, these highlights enhance their expertise and aid their ability to tailor recommendations for each prospective vacationer.
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Harvey Chipkin
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS