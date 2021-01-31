Engaging With Agents for Cruising’s Comeback
NCL supports its advisor partners in new and innovative ways to guide them through the pandemic and beyond
Norwegian Cruise Line is positioning itself for cruising’s comeback – with travel advisors playing a pivotal role in its plans. Referring to agents as "a significant part of our NCL family," NCL President and CEO Harry Sommer said the line is working "to help ensure their success at every turn."
"We will continue to drive the guest value proposition and to provide a quality vacation experience – value and quality that our travel partners can get behind," he said. "During this time, we have engaged with our travel partner community in a new and innovative way, which will continue to evolve in how we interact and support them."
When it comes to the trials and tribulations of advisors, Sommer knows whereof he speaks, having once been an agent himself. "I have a first-hand understanding of how our travel partners are feeling, what they need and how they want to be supported. Having owned an agency, I know what it is like to sit in their chairs," he said. "I know – we know – what it’s like to sell cruises in a good environment, and now we understand what it is like to sell during a global pandemic. We are here for our partners, and I hope knowing that I have walked in their shoes will provide some peace of mind."
He added, "Most importantly, we understand the value that travel advisors bring and we are committed to supporting them as they engage with guests around the world to drive demand to fill our ships."
Selling Tips
Norwegian Cruise Line’s most successful agent partners work extensively with groups, in particular ones that they escort themselves, noted Chief Sales Officer Katina Athanasiou. "Clients love the idea of traveling with someone they know, someone in their community, and someone who can make sure that everything goes smoothly," she said. "These don’t have to be massive undertakings with dozens and dozens of staterooms."
NCL’s group program provides agents with a tour conductor ratio of one to 10, earning them one stateroom for every five sold. "We also offer exclusive pricing and amenities to ensure that they’re offering a great value for their clients, and an incentive to book with them versus anyone else," she said. "The advisor should pick an itinerary that excites them, or a destination that they’ve dreamt of visiting because it’s easy to sell something you’re passionate about!"
Agents should also put the spotlight on value. "Clients only focus on price when they don’t know the difference between options," Athanasiou said, adding that NCL’s Free At Sea program features beverage and dining packages, shore excursion credits, free Wi-Fi and more.
In other developments, NCL unveiled EMBARK-The Series, a docuseries focusing on the line’s return to cruising. "The effort offers an insider’s view into the NCL experience and how its history of innovation will propel it forward for its biggest relaunch yet," Sommer said.
Ensuring Agents' Success
Throughout the pandemic, NCL has been vigilant about keeping agents informed of all the latest health and safety protocols and promotional offers. "We launched our global Break Free campaign, opening our best deal of the year with our Black Friday Sale, and unveiled brand-new aspirational itineraries through 2023," Sommer said, in addition to debuting promotions that enable agents to communicate booking flexibility and assurances that clients will be able to safely sail on itineraries of their choice.
"For the second year in a row, we announced that we will be honoring current commission levels for all of 2021, meaning travel advisors can only grow from here," said NCL Chief Sales Officer Katina Athanasiou.
The line is also arming its travel partners with such tools as Peace of Mind, an extended cancellation policy providing guests more flexible booking options, and the Sail Safe cruising program, highlighting the line’s latest health and safety protocols.
Adding Value
Most recently, the line unveiled its CruiseFirst value-added program, offering guests increased flexibility and additional savings when booking cruises for 2021 and beyond. CruiseFirst certificates will enable guests to receive $300 coupons at a cost of $150 for new reservations and can be used up to three years from purchase date. "From Jan. 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021, travel partners will receive a Wave Season $50 gift card bonus on the purchase of each CruiseFirst certificate sold, providing them with additional and immediate revenue," Athanasiou said. Advisors will also receive full commission on reservations of new bookings using CruiseFirst certificates.
'Week of You'
"Lastly, we understand the importance of well-being and that in order for us to be at our best our travel partners have to be at their best, which is why we launched week of You from Dec. 7-11, 2020, which was intended to reinvigorate, refocus and re-energize our partners in a holistic way," Athanasiou said.
"The event provided our partners with lifestyle and educational workshops, as well as opportunities to engage with NCL executives and sales representatives to prepare them for the brand’s upcoming return to cruise. Soon, the sessions from this successful event will be available to our travel partners on Norwegian Central, the hub where they can find all the tools they need to learn, promote and book Norwegian Cruise Line."
Safety First
Norwegian Cruise Line is taking a "multi-layered approach to health and safety, which has been developed with the Healthy Sail Panel, our team of leading expert advisors," said President and CEO Harry Sommer.
"The panel submitted 74 recommendations to the CDC to help protect the health and safety of our guests and crew, and the communities we sail to, as well as enhance the overall guest experience," he added. "As we work through our return to service plan to chart a path forward, we will continue to partner with global and domestic authorities and the Healthy Sail Panel to explore all options necessary to protect guests, crew and the destinations visited. We will share additional updates as they are available."
Working with Centers for Disease Control, port and government officials, NCL is assessing requirements of test cruises to determine its approach. "Like our guests, we are eager to return to our favorite place – the ocean," Sommer said. "However, given the fluid and evolving nature of the circumstances, we are making decisions as quickly and thoughtfully as possible, while continuing to keep our guests’ and travel partners’ best interests at heart."
