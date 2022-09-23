European Cruising, Costa Style
Recommend Costa Toscana to clients looking for immersive European Experiences at a great value
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Codie Liermann
Costa Cruises’ 6,554-passenger Costa Toscana is “truly a masterpiece that defines the lifestyle of Costa,” said Mario Zanetti, president of Costa Cruises. Featuring innovative technology and powered by liquified natural gas (LNG), the ship is referred to as a “smart city.” Its name pays homage to Tuscany, and that tribute is seen throughout the ship’s décor and design.
Costa Toscana is an ideal choice for travelers looking to fully immerse themselves in an authentic European experience, both on and off the ship, all at a great value. Travelers who visit five ports in three countries with accommodations, meals and entertainment on their own would spend significantly more than they would on a cruise, said Scott Knutson, vice president-sales and marketing, Costa Cruises North America.
“We want our guests to relax, and we’ll change the scenery,” he said. “The captain will do the work. All you have to do is open your drapes in the morning, and you’re looking at something different.”
Itinerary highlights of the weeklong cruise included Savona, Rome (Civitavecchia) and Naples, Italy; Ibiza and Valencia, Spain; and Marseille, France.
Accommodations
The ship has 2,663 staterooms in six categories, including interior, ocean-view, balcony, terrace, aft-facing balcony and forward-facing grand suite. Balcony cabins accommodate up to four people and have private terraces. All staterooms have TVs, pool towels and hair dryers, among other amenities.
What's Included
Breakfast, lunch and dinner, access to pools and a fitness center and entertainment are included.
Best Entertainment
There is entertainment everywhere you look on Costa Toscana. Shows like “Peppa Pig Meets Her Friends” are for younger cruisers. Evening entertainment includes violinists, rock bands, aerialists and more. Guests will also find unique entertainment options like impersonators and silent discos.
What's for Dinner?
Dining at Archipelago is a must while on board Costa Toscana. This restaurant offers innovative dining amid sustainable design. It offers three chef menus from noted European chefs: Bruno Barbieri (Italian), Hélène Darroze (French) and ángel León (Spanish). Other specialty options include Teppanyaki Restaurant, Sushino at Costa and Pummid’Oro Pizzeria. L’Oliveto Restaurant serves as the ship’s main dining room.
Public Areas
“This ship is large, 185,000 tons, which means we have all these options that we can provide,” Knutson said. The space allows for larger showrooms with several decks, which means additional opportunities for entertainment.
There’s always something going on at the Colosseo, which spans five decks. The Squok Club is where guests aged 3 to 11 hang out. Heineken Star Club & Bistro and Ferrari Spazio Bollicine are popular spots to go for a drink before or after dinner.
Target Market
Costa Toscana provides an excellent atmosphere for a broad range of travelers including families, couples and groups of friends.
“We’re looking for guests who are interested in a fully immersive international experience without the international price tag,” Knutson said. “We attract people who want an authentic Italian experience from start to finish.”
Just the Facts
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Ship Name: Costa Toscana
Size: 185,000 gross tons, 6,554 total passengers
Introduced: December 2021
Facilities: 11 restaurants, 19 bars and lounges, spa, fitness center, aqua park with water slides, 13 swimming pools and hot tubs, skywalk
Fares: Average for a week-long cruise is about $1,200, per person, with fares varying depending on season and itinerary.
Commission: 10 percent and up to 17 percent based on volume
Contact: www.costacruises.com | 800-462-6782
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS