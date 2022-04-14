Expanding Your View Of River Cruising
What do you picture when you think of clients who are interested in river cruising?
What do you picture when you think of clients who are interested in river cruising? I bet that many of you envision a 50-plus couple eager to explore Europe by the river. And yes, that is a large segment of the river cruise market – but I want you to expand your view of river cruisers to help you build your business.
Younger Clients
Younger travelers would love river cruising, too. They might view it as something for only those with gray hair, so you need to convince them it’s hip and sexy. Millennials and Gen Zs put a lot of emphasis on unique experiences, good food and drink, and “Instagrammable” destinations, all of which river cruising offers in abundance.
Don’t be afraid to sell trips that go beyond the Rhine and Danube. Many young people don’t know that they can sample Portuguese wines straight from the source on a Douro cruise, explore Egypt beyond the pyramids or immerse themselves in Colombian culture from the Magdalena River.
River cruise lines are eager to build their younger clientele base. Just give it the right spin so your young clients know that it is an enviable way to see the world.
Thrill Seekers
Adrenaline enthusiasts might also see river cruising as an option for a more reserved traveler. But nearly every destination a river cruise calls at has something for thrill-seekers. Lay out the itineraries and ask them to imagine what sorts of things they want to do in a destination, be it biking, kayaking, bungee jumping, hiking or rock climbing. This is also a great time to work with in-country partners who can provide adventure experiences at ports of call.
Families
Most people think of ocean cruises, specifically Caribbean or Alaskan cruises, when it comes to families. It’s high time to explain that a river ship can lead to just as great of a time. One way to prospect these leads is to look for families who have enjoyed more traditional cruising but are eager to visit new locations. They’ll get the on-the-water experience they love while off the beaten path. The river cruise market is more and more open to families, with some tour operators even chartering ships exclusively for them.
River cruising is for everyone, and I hope you will start promoting it to clients beyond the traditional market.
