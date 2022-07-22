Experiencing France With Viking
Four new Viking ships, including Viking Radgrid, are cruising the Seine River this year
Viking, which has grown at an unprecedented pace over the years, launched another eight new river ships in March in Paris.
Four of them – Viking Fjorgyn, Viking Kari, Viking Radgrid and Viking Skaga – will cruise the Seine River and the others – Viking Egdir, Viking Gersemi, Viking Gymir and Viking Hervor – will sail on itineraries on the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers.
Here are the highlights of Viking Radgrid after experiencing a short cruise from Paris on the Seine.
Accomodations
Viking Radgrid has 84 staterooms and can accommodate 168 passengers based on double occupancy. All staterooms feature river views and heated bathroom floors. Standard staterooms have a half-picture window, while French Balcony Staterooms offer floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors with a rail. The 205-square-foot Veranda Staterooms have full-size verandas, while the Veranda Suites have an extra 70 square feet and a separate sitting room with a French balcony.
Two Explorer Suites offer 445 square feet of living space with a private wrap-around balcony off a spacious separate sitting room and a French balcony in the bedroom.
Each accommodation tier offers added amenities. The Explorer Suite includes a complimentary Silver Spirits beverage package; laundry service; breakfast room service; bottle of champagne; mini-bar with complimentary wine, beer and soft drinks; daily fruit plate; binoculars; coffee brewer; and Norwegian woven wool blanket.
What's Included
Cruise fares include accommodations, dining in onboard restaurants, drinks with lunch and dinner, Wi-Fi and one daily port excursion.
Best Entertainment
Live classical music is offered each evening in the Viking Lounge with a pianist and violinist. Onboard cultural enrichment programs are destination-focused.
What's for Dinner?
Viking Radgrid offers two onboard dining venues. The forward-facing, more casual Aquavit Terrace serves breakfast, lunch and dinner with indoor and outdoor viewing at the ship’s bow. Theglass-enclosed walls featuring 180-degree vistas can be fully opened to the outside.
The main restaurant’s understated elegance maintains Viking’s classic Scandinavian design. This venue offers breakfast, lunch and dinner from a multicourse menu that changes daily and seasonally, based on locally sourced ingredients.
When Viking Radgrid was docked in Paris, guests dined on French-inspired dishes such as vol-au-vent, escargots, coq au vin and French pastries. However, your clients can always find classic selections, including seafood, steak and vegetarian dishes.
Public Areas
Guests can relax in the casual, serene Viking Lounge at the bar area with floor-to-ceiling windows or the Aquavit Terrace. The library is tucked in a quiet corner offering a selection of good reads.
The Sun Deck offers a relaxing atmosphere with stunning unobstructed 360-degree views.
Target Market
Adults only, mostly babyboomers.
Agent Assistance
Viking offers co-op and marketing support, dedicated staff, a comprehensive travel advisor portal, cruise nights, training and webinars.
Just the Facts
Cruise Line: Viking
Ship Name: Viking Radgrid
Size: 168 passengers, 410 feet long
Year Introduced: Built in 2020, launched in 2022
Facilities: Three accommodations categories, including 84 staterooms and suites, two dining venues and lounge bar
Price: An eight-day “Paris & the Heart of Normandy” cruise starts at $2,299 per person.
Base Commission: 10 percent, 14-18 percent for preferred partner agreements
Contact: www.viking.com | 855-338-4546
