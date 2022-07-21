Exploring The World With Explora Journeys
MSC Group's new luxury brand is scheduled to launch its first ship, Explora I, in 2023
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton
Explora Journeys, the new $2 billion-plus luxury cruise brand from Switzerland-based MSC Group, is engaging travel advisors now in preparation for the launch of its first ship next year.
Explora expects the 922-guest Explora I to begin cruising on May 31, 2023, with an 11-night sailing from Barcelona to Athens. Three more sister ships are scheduled to enter service in 2024, 2025 and 2026, each named Explora followed by a Roman numeral.
The 63,900-ton ships will have 461 oceanfront suites, each with floor-to-ceiling windows and terraces. While aimed at discerning adults, children are welcome, so the ship will have 82 connecting suites.
“From a competitive point of view, we really think we’re creating a category onto ourselves,” said Chris Austin, chief sales officer for Explora Journeys.
“We’re going to be the ideal home-away-from-home for those travelers that love the Belmond hotels of the world, the Six Senses, the Aman Resorts, One&Only, etc.”
Consumer Research
Explora is a “passion project, a dream” for the Aponte Vago family, owners of MSC Group, Austin said, so they first surveyed more than 20,000 affluent consumers.
“We’re really designing the brand based upon what they asked for,” Austin said. “They wanted a transformational experience; they wanted a journey that would be slower and deeper. And they wanted a ship that was beautifully designed that would also afford them great space, choice, design, privacy, etc.”
"Ocean State of Mind"
That will help travelers enter what Explora calls an “Ocean State of Mind” on the high seas.
Explora Journeys commissioned Martin Francis, who Austin called “perhaps the No. 1 pre-eminent superyacht architect.” Francis collaborated with Italian shipyard Fincantieri and other designers “to really create a beautiful, stunning ship. It looks like a superyacht with a gorgeous bow.”
The ship is spacious – the lead-in Ocean Terrace Suite encompasses 377 square feet. Suites have walk-in closets, seated vanities, Dyson hair dryers, walk-in showers and some baths, a mini-bar, and espresso machine and a tea maker.
Culinary Options
Nine restaurants – overseen by Head of Culinary Franck Garanger, who has experience with Silversea and Oceania Cruises, both lines noted for exceptional cuisine – will include international, Pan-Asian, Mediterranean and steakhouse venues, as well as a chef’s kitchen with private dining and a culinary school.
The ship will have a massive spa and three outdoor pools – one for adults only – and an indoor pool with a retractable glass roof.
Travel Advisor Focused
Explora Journeys is making it worth your time to research and promote this new company.
“The travel advisor community is literally in the center of everything we do,” said Explora’s Chris Austin. “Today, we actually are paying travel advisor commissions despite not sailing until the end of May 2023. We’re the first to pay rolling commissions. If they make a $10,000 booking and deposit $2,500, we then pay the travel advisor, within 21 days, their commission on the deposit. The rest is subsequently paid as more payments are received. We have no NCFs, so it’s a very healthy commission of up to 18 percent.”
Shore excursions are not included in the cruise fare, but Explora will pay up to 10 percent on destination experiences advisors book in advance.
The By Appointment program lets advisors request a call from Explora at an appointed time, so they don’t have to hold on the phone for long. By Appointment Plus is a call with an Explora ambassador, the agent and their clients.
The travel advisor center – found at explorajourneys.com/traveladvisors– includes a digital booking suite, training videos and a Marketing Suite with videos, photos, social media posts and introductory letters. Austin also welcomes emails from advisors at chris.austin@explorajourneys.com.
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS