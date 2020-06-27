Family Fun On Carnival
Carnival Sunshine features something for everyone—including hard-to-please teens.
Over the years, Carnival Cruise Line has toned down the neon and wacky décor it was once known for, while upping its family game in the food and entertainment department. It has inked partnerships with popular brands like Guy Fieri for burgers and Hasbro for game shows, at no extra cost—and greatly appealing to families, especially hard-to-please teens.
The 3,002-passenger Carnival Sunshine is the newest and largest in a line of Carnival ships that were based year-round in Charleston, S.C., since 2010. You wouldn’t know the vessel is nearly 25 years old, thanks to a major refit in 2013 when Carnival’s Fun Ship 2.0 enhancements were added.
The signature red whale-tail funnel now shares deck space with twisty yellow slides and a ropes course, some of the many diversions attracting families with teens and packing the ship to its gills.
Carnival Sunshine might not be sailing now, but here’s an overview of a family cruise taken last year when the ship was operating out of Charleston on four- and five-night Bahamas itineraries.
Matching Clients to Accommodations
The majority of Sunshine’s 1,321 cabins are 185 square feet (that includes 515 inside cabins and 310 outside cabins, many with third and fourth pull-down berths). Hundreds of pairs of connecting cabins are perfect for families. Of special note are the four cabins at the bow of Deck 9 (category 6J Scenic Ocean View) with floor-to-ceiling windows.
What's for Dinner?
The question should be, what isn’t for dinner? Besides the main dining room, the sprawling Lido buffet is ideal for families with always hungry teens. In addition to typical offerings from two main islands, there’s a separate deli and a 24-hour pizzeria. The BlueIguana Cantina offers fresh tacos and burritos at lunch. Perhaps the most popular spot is Guy’s Burger Joint for juicy burgers and spicy fries. All at no extra charge.
Recommend your clients try the specialty restaurants. There are four, including Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse ($38 per person), Cucina del Capitano (Italian for $15) and JiJi Asian Kitchen ($15). Bonzai Sushi offers excellent Japanese food at a la carte pricing—a Bento box is $10.
Insider Booking Tip
Passengers can smoke in the Casino Bar amidships on Deck 5; you can smell it in the adjacent elevator landing and stairs, so sensitive noses might avoid Deck 6 cabins just above this area.
Selling Tips
Because Charleston has such a big drive market, the cruises see a high percentage of first-timers (typically around 65 percent) and families, even in the non-summer months, according to Hotel Director Freddy Esquivel.
Agent Assistance
Carnival offers GoCCL Navigator (goccl.com), an online resource for booking tools and rewards points.
Just the Facts
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Ship Name: Carnival Sunshine
Size: 102,853 gross tons; 3,002 at double occupancy and 3,758 total passenger capacity
Year Introduced: 1995 as Carnival Destiny, with a major refit in 2013 when it was renamed Carnival Sunshine
Facilities: Cabins and public spaces sprawl over 13 decks, with the entertainment venues concentrated on decks 3, 4 and 5; and pools, sunbathing, adults-only Serenity area, sports, waterpark, playrooms, spa and gym located on decks 9 through 14.
Contact: 800-764-7419, carnival.com
