Full Steam Ahead

Crystal details increased sales, product developments during 28th Annual Agent Gala.
Crystal executives expressed optimism at the company’s 28th annual travel agent gala held in June on Crystal Serenity, as they shared news of increased sales overall the company’s brands. Fifty-six agents qualified for the gala by reaching the $1 million sales threshold.
Sales on the Rise
President and CEO Tom Wolber noted that revenue across all segments already exceeded the total for 2018 barely halfway through 2019. Sales were up an average of 11.4 percent for all segments—including 31.4 percent for the Crystal Esprit yacht, which attracts a younger, new-to-Crystal clientele, said Rolando Trejos Jr., vice president of revenue management.
It’s a turnaround from 2018, when Wolber told agents his goal was “stabilization” as the launch of new products—river cruises, adventure yachts, luxury jets and a new reservations system—taxed the company.
Focus on Agents
This year, the company emphasized how it is focusing on agents and ways to make Crystal “a pleasure to do business with,” he said. One way that happens is by releasing itineraries three years in advance so agents can book business further in advance.
In other developments, the 2022 World Cruise, which opened for reservations in April, already had 300 guests booked for the full cruise, which offers multiple embarkation and disembarkation options of 86 to 116 nights in Los Angeles, Miami and Monte Carlo.
Crystal Endeavor
The new 200-passenger luxury expedition ship, Crystal Endeavor, will operate on a 28-night Northeast Passage cruise from Aug. 18, 2021, from Anadyr, Russia to Tromsø, Norway. Most categories are waitlisted, Wolber said.
The company has hired noted explorer David Sinclair as expedition leader for Crystal Endeavor. Among Sinclair’s many adventures, he climbed the highest peaks north of the Arctic Circle and skied across Greenland, Wolber said.
The German-built, 20,000-ton Crystal Endeavor, set to launch in August 2020, will have a one-to-one staff-to-guest ratio and six dining venues. It will feature all-suite, butler-serviced guestrooms; Master Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s Umi Uma & Sushi Bar; full-service Crystal Life Salon & Spa; and designated mudrooms. What’s more, it will have two helicopters and a seven-person mini-submarine.
