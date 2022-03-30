Fun for All Ages on Royal Caribbean's New Odyssey of the Seas
With so much to do on Royal Caribbean's new Odyssey of the Seas, your clients will have a hard time trying to fit everything in
Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, the 167,704-grosston Odyssey of the Seas, features an eye-popping array of high-tech activities, 15 restaurants and an expansive Caribbean-inspired pool deck with resort-style pools.
That means fun for all ages and so much to do your clients will have a hard time trying to fit everything in. Here’s a quick overview of the ship’s features and highlights.
Accommodations
Odyssey of the Seas has 2,105 staterooms accommodating 4,198 passengers, double occupancy, and 5,510 with every berth filled.
The ship has a variety of accommodations, ranging from interior staterooms to lavish suites. The Royal Suite Class – which includes three categories – offers an array of extra amenities. The Sea, Sky and Star Suites all feature a dedicated check-in line, priority boarding, exclusive Coastal Kitchen restaurant, bathrobes, luxury bathroom amenities, and an in-room Lavazza espresso coffee maker and a tea kettle.
More amenities are added in each tier, so the top-level Star Suites also include a Royal Genie to handle tasks such as making reservations; complimentary gratuities, free specialty dining; and a complimentary deluxe beverage package.
A 214-square-foot Spacious Ocean View stateroom on Deck 8 can accommodate four in king-twin convertible beds and a double sofa bed.
Some interior staterooms are enlivened with a virtual balcony that shows the view outside in real time. An Interior with Virtual Balcony on Deck 9 includes king/ twin convertible beds and measures 166 square feet.
What's For Dinner?
Odyssey of the Seas features seven complimentary restaurants, including the multi-level Main Dining Room and Windjammer buffet, a favorite spot for casual family dining. Also included are Solarium Bistro for fresh Mediterranean flavors, New York-style pizza at Sorrento’s, Mexican street food poolside at El Loco Fresh, Café@Two70 for sandwiches and soups, and deli selections at Café Promenade.
Specialty restaurants with a cover charge include Wonderland, for fantastical molecular gastronomy; Chops Grille, a classic steakhouse; the reimagined Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar; Izumi for sushi; Teppanyaki for playful Asian-inspired meals cooked tabletop; Starbucks, no explanation needed; and Coastal Kitchen, an included option for suite guests and Pinnacle Club members that serves Mediterranean dishes with fresh flavors from California.
Chef ’s Table, the most elevated option on board for small groups, serves five gourmet courses paired with wine.
Best Entertainment
Guests will find a number of intriguing options to choose from when it comes to entertainment. In addition to Broadwaystyle entertainment, guests can take in the immersive show at Two70 aft lounge, which blends cutting-edge technology and Robovideoscreens with performances by dancers, singers, musicians and aerialists.
SeaPlex is a huge indoor-outdoor activity space with bumper cars, laser tag, a sports court, interactive games and the first Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade. The ship also has a skydiving simulator, bungee trampoline and surf simulator.
The Virtual Adventure Zone is touted as the first fully immersive 4D virtual reality experience at sea, using the latest technology to take gamers on an adventure to another dimension, amid special effects like wind vibrations and sound-enhancing features.
The Caribbean-inspired pool deck features resortstyle pools, a vibrant bar called The Lime & Coconut, shady casitas and North Star, the glass observation capsule that offers 360-degree views from as high as 300 feet.
Just the Facts
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Ship Name: Odyssey of the Seas
Size: 167,704 gross tons, 4,198 guests, double occupancy
Year Introduced: 2021
Facilities: 16 decks, 2,105 staterooms, 15 restaurants, six bars, multiple kids and teen areas, and the largest indoor and outdoor activity complex at sea.
Price: A six-night “Western Caribbean and Perfect Day” cruise starts at $1,090-$1,250, based on double occupancy, during high season, which includes spring break.
Contact: www.royalcaribbean.com | 866-562-7625
