Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Sun March 01 2020

February 2020

Fun for the Family in New Orleans

Celebrate Mardi Gras, explore the Audubon Nature Institute and ride the St. Charles Streetcar in New Orleans.

AGENTatHOME Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

White Tiger, Audubon Zoo, New Orleans
A white tiger sleeps at the Audubon Zoo. (photo via Flickr / angela n)

For a fun family getaway, consider recommending New Orleans. With a rental vehicle from Alamo Rent A Car, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, or National Car Rental, your clients can easily make the most out of a visit to this part of Louisiana.

Your clients can pick up rental vehicles at New Orleans Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY). In fact, the airport recently opened a $1 billion new terminal that includes new food concessions such as Emeril’s Table and Shake Shack.

You May Also Like

Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles at dusk California Dreamin’ Travel Agent

Woman on social media on her cell phone Unplugged Vacations Appeal to Majority of Americans, But... Car Rental & Rail

PHOTO: Seattle Space Needle (photo via photoquest7 / iStock / Getty Images Plus) In and Around Seattle Travel Agent

Nashville, Tennessee The Scenic Route Through Music City Car Rental & Rail

Mesa features numerous desert and mountain trails. The Myriad Charms of Mesa Car Rental & Rail

The celebratory Mardi Gras season ends on Feb. 25, but the fun never stops in New Orleans. Music is everywhere, and not just in places that serve adult beverages. Families with children can take in live jazz at Preservation Hall and watch street performers in Jackson Square and along Royal Street, a chunk of which is closed to vehicular traffic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Another popular destination for families to drive to is the Audubon Nature Institute, which operates the highly-rated zoo (to see leopards, orangutans and mysterious white alligators) as well as an aquarium and insectarium (butterflies and tarantulas!).

Outdoor experiences include riding the St. Charles Streetcar down a street lined with oak trees. Recommend clients drive about 20 miles south of the city to the Barataria Preserve, a slice of bayou that is part of the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve. Visitors often spy alligators sunning themselves along the trail.

For more information, visit alamo.com/NewOrleans.

For more information on Alamo Rent A Car, New Orleans

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

The Scenic Azure sails past vineyards on the Douro River in Portugal

‘Delightful Douro’

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours

 A New ERA For Rail Europe

 Celebrating 30 Years

 Amtrak Vacations in Real Time

 Transformative Changes

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS