Fun for the Family in New Orleans

For a fun family getaway, consider recommending New Orleans. With a rental vehicle from Alamo Rent A Car, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, or National Car Rental, your clients can easily make the most out of a visit to this part of Louisiana.
Your clients can pick up rental vehicles at New Orleans Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY). In fact, the airport recently opened a $1 billion new terminal that includes new food concessions such as Emeril’s Table and Shake Shack.
The celebratory Mardi Gras season ends on Feb. 25, but the fun never stops in New Orleans. Music is everywhere, and not just in places that serve adult beverages. Families with children can take in live jazz at Preservation Hall and watch street performers in Jackson Square and along Royal Street, a chunk of which is closed to vehicular traffic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Another popular destination for families to drive to is the Audubon Nature Institute, which operates the highly-rated zoo (to see leopards, orangutans and mysterious white alligators) as well as an aquarium and insectarium (butterflies and tarantulas!).
Outdoor experiences include riding the St. Charles Streetcar down a street lined with oak trees. Recommend clients drive about 20 miles south of the city to the Barataria Preserve, a slice of bayou that is part of the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve. Visitors often spy alligators sunning themselves along the trail.
