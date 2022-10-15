Getting Primed for Norwegian Prima
The new Norwegian Cruise Line ship brings the outside in with walls of windows and more open deck space
Living up to its promise, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) upped the ante for the brand with the debut of the 3,100-passenger, 142,500 gross-ton Norwegian Prima, the first in a class of six new ships.
The Prima, which was christened in a glamorous ceremony by pop star Katy Perry in Reykjavik, Iceland, is all about bringing the outside in by maximizing sea views with walls of windows and more open deck space.
At every turn, there are stunning public spaces both large and small along with an exceedingly generous number of food and beverage and entertainment options.
Here’s an overview of what your clients will find on board.
Accommodations
Norwegian Prima’s standard staterooms and suites, which measure between 231 to 358 square feet, are thoughtfully designed to maximize space and feature a light and airy ambiance, comfy beds backed by beautiful mosaics – along with plenty of storage space. The bathrooms are particularly large, as are the showers.
Meanwhile, The Haven, NCL’s luxury ship-within-aship concept, now overlooks the stern (on other NCL ships The Haven is located forward) and off ers more public space – including an abundance of outdoor space – and more staterooms and suites, which now span eight decks.
In all, The Haven comprises 107 staterooms and suites in eight categories ranging from 368 to 2,100 square feet.
A major highlight is The Haven Courtyard, with its expansive Haven Sundeck, infinity pool and glass-walled sauna and cold room.
Beyond The Haven, Norwegian Prima is equipped with 36 Suites in five categories (388 to 635 square feet); 48 Club Balcony Suites in five categories (241 to 412 square feet); 946 Balcony in seven categories (231 to 358 square feet); 124 Oceanview in four categories (186 to 370 square feet) 252 Inside in five categories (160 to 254 square feet) and 73 Studios (94 square feet).
What's for Dinner?
With 18 culinary options aboard, NCL has arguably raised the bar on its dining offerings – not to mention the quality of cuisine.
Breaking with tradition, the main dining rooms – Hudson’s and The Commodore – feature a single set menu rather than one that rotates daily.
The new open-air Indulge Food Hall located aft on Deck 8 includes 11 different culinary concepts, including a tapas bar, Indian fare, a noodle shop, a rotisserie, a venue for soups and salads, a dessert venue and more.
The Surfside Café & Grill features fresh and innovative buffet options for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Specialty dining venues, which are available at an extra cost, include Cagney’s Steakhouse, Food Republic, Le Bistro, Los Lobos, Nama Sushi & Sashimi and Onda by Scarpetta.
New to the NCL brand are Hasuki, a Japanese grill; Nama Sushi; and Palomar, a seafood restaurant.
Public Areas
The dazzling three-story Penrose Atrium spanning Decks 6, 7 and 8 serves as Norwegian Prima’s hub and is home to a wide variety of restaurants, bars and other public areas.
Ocean Boulevard on Deck 8, where the Indulge Food Hall is located, boasts cozy outdoor and indoor seating areas, infinity pools and The Concourse outdoor sculpture garden.
Bars and lounges – of which there are 18 – run the gamut. Choices range from the Metropolitan Bar, which serves sustainable cocktails, to the elegant Belvedere Bar adjacent to Cagney’s Steakhouse and The Commodore dining room or the al fresco Soleil Bar set aft of the Indulge Food Hall.
The Observation Lounge on Deck 18 is one of the prettiest at sea, with couches, chaise lounges and intimate seating areas enabling guests to take in the panoramic views.
The Mandara Spa & Salon and well-equipped Pulse Fitness Center are located forward on Deck 16. In addition to an eclectic array of treatments, the spa features a Zen-inspired thermal pool area with a two-story waterfall and a range of detoxifying saunas.
Best Entertainment
The multi-faceted three-story Prima Theater and Nightclub features shows such as “The Donna Summer Musical” and is also the site for game shows like the “Price is Right” (with real prizes!) and a nightclub reminiscent of New York’s Studio 54.
Activities
The ship features the first three-level racetrack at sea, the Prima Speedway; the Galaxy Pavilion, with racing and golf simulators; The Stadium, with a pickleball court, ping pong and foosball tables; The Drop and The Wave waterslides; The Splash Academy for kids; and The Bull’s Eye for electronic darts.
What's Included
Complimentary dining in the Surfside Café & Grill, Hudson’s and The Commodore; Indulge Food Hall’s eateries; The Local Bar & Grill; room service; and a wide range of entertainment options.
Itineraries
In October and November, Norwegian Prima sails on Caribbean itineraries from New York; Galveston, Texas; and Miami prior to cruising from its homeports of Port Canaveral and Galveston in 2023 and 2024.
Agent Assistance
NCL’s Norwegian Central (https://norwegiancentral.com) provides a robust collection of sales and marketing tools to help travel advisors boost their sales.
Just the Facts
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise line
Ship Name: Norwegian Prima
Size: 3,100 guests, double; 142,500 gross tons
Year Introduced: 2022
Rates: Starting at $899 per person, double, for a seven-day itinerary sailing roundtrip from Galveston, Texas, as per NCL’s website in September
Base Commission: 10 percent, rising with volume
Contact: 866-234-7350
