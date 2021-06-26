'Have It All' With Holland America
The line's new premium package bundles a generous number of inclusions in the cruise fare
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton
Holland America Line recently made news with its new "Have It All" premium package that bundles shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi in one cruise fare.
The 148-year-old company has always been in the premium category, but this moves things up a notch – and the new inclusivity can help you sell this line.
Gus Antorcha, who became president of Holland America Line in July, said executives were reviewing the company’s products and policies during the cruise shutdown.
"Like many businesses during this cruise pause, we’ve been looking at all aspects of our business and looking at what we can improve," he said.
Research includes interviewing past guests, loyal Mariner Society customers and travel advisors.
One Simple Fare
"You ask, ‘How do we improve, what would you like to see changed, what do you want added?’"Antorcha said. "What came up was a pretty unanimous desire to see Holland add a more inclusive fare. So that’s what we did. The discussions indicated they wanted one simple fare that includes the top amenities and top experiences for guests to enjoy on board."
Antorcha noted that the line has offered similar packages in the past, but only in limited-time promotions.
Always Available
"We have historically had components of these in different promotions we’ve run, but the desire was to see us have something consistent and always available," he said. "This makes it easier to understand for our guests, makes it easier to sell for partners and makes the branding communication easier when we’re consistent."
The "Have It All" package is valued at $99 per guest, per day, for a seven-day cruise, and the bundled cruise fares represent savings of 50 percent or more when compared to the cost of buying the amenities individually. Each guest in a stateroom must book the "Have it All" cruise fare to receive the extras. Guests can still choose a standard fare without all the extras.
The New Rotterdam
The other big news for Holland America Line: The new 2,668-guest Rotterdam – the seventh ship with that name – was still scheduled for a July 30 delivery as it completed sea trials on May 7.
"She’s progressing very, very well, and we anticipate an on-time delivery," Antorcha said. "Hopefully, we’ll be cruising Northern Europe for the summer."
That, of course, depends on which destinations will be open by then. Antorcha hopes vaccinated tourists will be able to enjoy summer holidays in Europe. Fingers crossed!
'Have it All' Package Inclusions
For cruises of six to nine days, guests receive:
- One shore excursion up to $100 value or $100 off any one tour for all guests in a stateroom.
- The "Signature Beverage Package" for all guests in a stateroom, including a large selection of wine, beer, spirits, cocktails, soda, coffee and more. Up to 15 drinks per day are allowed, and bar service charges are included.
- One night of specialty dining for all guests in a stateroom.
- A Wi-Fi package for the first and second guests in a stateroom.
Cruises of 10 to 20 days include an additional $100 shore excursion or tour credit ($200 per guest total) and another night of specialty dining for two per cruise.
Cruises of 21-plus days (excluding Grand Voyages) include all of those perks plus an additional $100 shore excursion or tour credit for $300 per guest total and three nights of specialty dining.
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS