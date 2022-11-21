Holland America’s Newest Flagship
Rotterdam VII features delicious cuisine, personable service and a generous number of live music options
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton
Holland America Line is celebrating its 150th anniversary through the next year. But the premium cruise line has another reason to celebrate: The line’s newest ship, Rotterdam VII, is a stunner.
The 99,900-gross-ton ship, which serves as the line’s newest flagship, was delivered in July 2021 but was christened in Rotterdam on May 30, 2022, by Princess Margriet of the Netherlands. The third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam is the seventh vessel to bear the name of the company’s birthplace.
Highlights of the 2,668-passenger ship include its manageable size, delicious cuisine, personable service and live music.
Here’s an overview.
Accommodations
Rotterdam has 1,340 staterooms and suites in 13 categories, ranging from the interior cabins at 143 to 225 square feet to the spacious Pinnacle Suite at 1,290 square feet.
The most plentiful category is the Verandah stateroom, of which there are 710 sized from 228 to 405 square feet. Also of note are the 12 Single Ocean-View staterooms, which measure 127 to 172 square feet.
The 32 Family Ocean- View staterooms can accommodate up to five guests and have extra closet space and two bathrooms.
What's Included
Cruises include accommodations, most dining, and live music and entertainment nightly. Drinks and some specialty restaurants cost extra, unless your clients choose the higher-cost “Have It All” premium package, which includes shore excursion credit, beverage package, specialty dinner and Wi-Fi. Cost varies with destination and length of cruise and must be selected for two guests in one stateroom or suite. Holland America said “Have it All” cruise fares represent savings of at least 50 percent off the amenities compared to purchasing them individually.
Best Entertainment
The Music Walk was a fun place to spend the evening with varying styles of live music performed at multiple venues each night – B.B. King’s Blues Club, Rolling Stone Rock Room, Lincoln Center Stage and Billboard Onboard venues.
For example, on one night during the christening cruise, the schedule included ballroom dancing at 7 p.m., rhythm-and-blues at 7:30 p.m., a rock band at 8:15 p.m., and blues at 8:45 p.m. There also were performances for classical music fans, as well as Latin music, country and disco.
The music continued through the night as passengers ambled from one venue to another.
What's For Dinner?
Fares include the main restaurant called The Dining Room, the casual Lido Market with numerous food stations, and two poolside eateries – Dive-In, which serves burgers and Nathan’s hot dogs, and New York Pizza and Deli. Room service is complimentary 24/7. Also included is a newer and very popular option, the Grand Dutch Café, which serves a delicious pea soup among other items. Belgian and Dutch beers are available at additional cost.
Available with a cover charge are Rudi’s Sel De Mer, a French brasserie; Pinnacle Grill steakhouse; Canaletto for Italian; and Tamarind for Asian food and sushi.
Target Market
Once unfairly maligned as mainly for the elderly, Holland America now attracts younger and livelier clients. Many are attracted by the Music Walk and family staterooms and supervised activities for young ones and teens.
Agent Assistance
The advisor portal (https://gohal.com) offers training, promotional materials, online booking and policy updates.
