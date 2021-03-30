‘Luxury Perfected’
Regent Seven Seas prepares for the relaunch of Seven Seas Splendor as booking numbers soar
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton
The year 2020 started off with a bang for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, as its newest ship – the 750-guest Seven Seas Splendor – was christened by luminary Christie Brinkley on Feb. 21.
The ship was dubbed as "luxury perfected," since its older sister, Seven Seas Explorer, was called "the most luxurious ship ever built."
"The Explorer was a tough act to follow when you have a tagline that like," said Jason Montague, president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. "The Splendor was all about perfecting details throughout. Anytime you build a first-generation ship, you learn some things. I couldn’t have been more pleased with how she came out."
Positive Signs
And that’s a positive sign for things to come – the relaunch of a luxury ship that only operated for a short time before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the cruise industry.
"We’re going to relaunch her inaugural season," he said. "As for the timing, we’re not exactly sure when we’re going to relaunch, but I am optimistic it will be this year. We’ll create events around it when she does."
However, despite a distressing year for travel overall, Regent had some highly positive events. On Oct. 21, the line had the largest booking day in its 28-year history when sales opened on its 2022-23 Voyage Collection, surpassing the previous record by nearly 40 percent.
Shattering Records
The line also shattered a record for the 2023 World Cruise on Sept. 24, with reservations doubling the previous record set by the 2022 World Cruise.
"It’s a combination of pent-up demand and the outstanding work we’re doing with our travel partners. Obviously, we couldn’t be more appreciative of everything our travel partners are doing," Montague said. "The 2023 World Cruise is 140-plus days, and it was sold out on Day One, which is unprecedented."
Regent Seven Seas is an all-inclusive line that added another perk last summer – free valet laundry service. Add that to the long list of other inclusions – shore excursions, business-class air on intercontinental flights from the U.S. and Canada, fine wines and spirits, unlimited Internet, gratuities, ground transfers, and pre-cruise hotel packages for those in Concierge-level suites and higher.
"It’s much easier to talk about what we don’t include – which are casino, gift shop and the spa," Montague said. (Spa services are included in the $11,000-per-night Regent Suite.)
The Agent's Role
As the travel world opens up, advisors will be key to helping clients unravel the protocols, restrictions, and uncertainties.
"Travel advisors are critical in normal times, and when you throw in the nuances of what’s required across the world now, they’re even more critical," Montague said.
Regent also is looking forward to its sixth all-suite vessel, a 750-guest ship set for delivery at the end of 2023.
Selling Tips
Regent President and CEO Jason Montague said the typical target client is age 50-plus and semi- or fully retired.
"They’re very discerning, they like the finer things and truly want to learn and be immersed in places around the world," he said. "They love outstanding cuisine and outstanding personal service, and we excel on all fronts."
He recommended agents compare a suite on a contemporary, premium or upper-deluxe ship with one on Regent. "When you package everything in and compare it to similar-size suites on other ships, we offer a far superior experience for roughly the same prices. And the travel partner is getting commission on everything included that they otherwise wouldn’t."
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS