Making the Most of Vacation Packagers
Selecting suppliers who serve as agent advocates can make all the difference in the world
Picking the right vacation packager can make all the difference, according to travel advisors and suppliers. While packagers perform similar services – bundling hotel, transportation, activities, and more – Kimberly Love of Travel With Love said not all packagers are created alike.
"For me it’s all about customer service," Love said. She said there are vendors who are not helpful when issues arise, and a quality business development manager (BDM) is crucial. "The work comes in when issues arise," Love said. "Will they go to bat for me as an agent?"
Pulling Strings
Stephen McGillivray, chief marketing officer for Travel Leaders Group, said advisors should ask themselves: "What happens when I need a favor? If I’m sending a lot of business to that packager, will I get more of a response? When I’m trying to get my client into a suite at a luxury resort, can you pull some strings?"
Product inclusions and policies can make a big difference as well, according to Kristen Molloy, vice president-sales for Delta Vacations. Prior to booking a package, it’s important to understand hotel inclusions and room categories, the quality of the airline booked and other inclusions such as trip protection, she said.
Comparing Products
"You really want to make sure you’re comparing apples to apples," said Jim Tedesco, vice president-sales for Apple Leisure Group Vacations (ALGV). "Does one package include hotel transfers and another doesn’t? What does one insurance policy cover compared to another? That could mean hundreds of dollars difference."
Also important, he added, is that packagers have their own people on the ground in destinations to help clients if there’s an emergency, a medical issue "or even just a question about where to go for dinner."
Selecting Suppliers
McGillivray said his network tells advisors they’re better off working with one or two operators and booking their products as much as they can. He pointed out that most commission structures are tiered – the higher the volume the higher the commission.
Molloy said travelers are looking for unique experiences, and, in the current environment, there is an increased demand for domestic travel. National Parks were recently added to Delta Vacations’ product offering.
As safety continues to take center stage, ALGV has launched TripTrust, an umbrella designation to show which hotels and resorts are following safety and sanitation standards, Tedesco said.
The company will host its first virtual Ascend conference in September where advisors will hear from executives and other industry leaders and can attend a trade show and workshops. "We have all gone through various forms of budget cuts, but ALGV is still heavily investing in travel advisor education," he said.
Knowing the Customer
Before selling a packaged tour to a client, advisors need to know their intentions and hopes for the trip, said Jackie Friedman, president of Nexion Travel Group.
A packaged vacation might not be the best option for a client who wants an off-the-beaten-path destination and lots of customized experiences.
After deciding on escorted versus packaged, Friedman said advisors "must do their homework." Are there inclusions in one and not another? Room categories? Private versus shared transfers? Things might look similar on the surface, she said, "which is why the traveler needs a trusted advisor to make sure they are purchasing the option that is best for them."
