Marking 25 years of Luxury Cruising
Since its inception in 1994, the Silversea fleet has grown to eight vessels, including three expedition ships.
AGENTatHOME Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Ana Figueroa
From Monaco to Miami, the story of Silversea is a sweeping one. The line that began with a single ship a quarter of a century ago now sits as the jewel in the crown of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
Launched by the Lefebvre family in 1994, Silversea Cruises promised a new vision of luxury at sea. Its first ship, Silver Cloud, debuted as the world’s first all-inclusive ultra-luxury vessel. “Silversea was born as a luxury innovator,” said Chief Marketing Officer Barbara Muckermann. “Our mission was from the beginning to allow guests to travel differently.”
Since its inception, the Silversea fleet has grown to eight vessels, including three expedition ships.
Under the guidance of Executive Chairman Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, Silversea accomplished just that. Headquartered in Monaco, the line set the standard not simply in cruising, but in traveling the world. “The difference between us and the others is that we go to every remote destination you can imagine,” Muckermann said. “We visit more than 1,000 of them. Our closest competitors go to about 350.”
A Royal Acquisition
Last year’s acquisition of a two-thirds stake in Silversea by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ushered in a new era for the line. With five ships on order plus an ambitious refurbishment program, the new union is in the spotlight.
For Silversea, it’s an opportunity for expansion dreams to come true. “We have been able to grow at an extraordinary rate that would not be possible without this collaboration,” said Silversea President and CEO Roberto Martinoli.
Five newbuilds at one time is an impressive feat for any line. Two ships on the books pre-Royal Caribbean, Silver Moon and Silver Dawn, are scheduled for 2020 and 2021, respectively. While the 596-passenger ships are sisters to the line’s flagship, Silver Muse (delivered in 2017), they’ll feature some slight tweaks.
Three additional ships have also joined the Silversea order book since the Royal Caribbean deal. They include the much-anticipated Silver Origin, set for July 2020. The 100-passenger all-suite, all-balcony vessel is purpose-built for the Galapagos. It will replace Silver Galapagos.
Perhaps the most intriguing additions to the Silversea newbuild lineup will debut in 2022 and 2023. Two ships in an all-new Evolution Class will feature details still mostly under wraps. “Part of the beauty of working with Royal Caribbean is that they have 300 people on their new-building team,” said Mark Conroy, Silversea’s managing director-the Americas. “We have three. They have an Innovation Center that is taking a look at where the ships need to be in 2022, 2023 and beyond. It’s nice to have firepower behind you,” he said.
Muckermann, too, is excited about the new energy created by Royal Caribbean. “This is where things are really going well. They have respect for our brand,” she said.
In addition to the newbuild strategy, plans for the brand also include some large-scale refurbishments. The 298-passenger Silver Wind will enter drydock in the summer of 2020, emerging as an ice-class rated ship, with upgrades to suites, the Spa & Salon, reception area, atrium, dining venues, theater and pool bar.
Refurbishments to the 388-passenger Silver Shadow include a new atrium with an Arts Café, an expanded La Dame restaurant plus a renovated Connoisseur’s Corner and Observation Lounge.
Seeing the World Up Close
While new hardware is no doubt a point of pride, modern luxury is a multifaceted concept.
“Our clients take for granted that we will have the right bed, the caviar and the premium Champagnes,” said Muckermann. “It’s not so much about that. It’s about getting to see the world up close. And we know the world like no one else. As a brand leader, you always want to come up with new things.”
One of those new things is the Sea and Land Taste program, or S.A.L.T. for short. The new culinary program will launch with Silver Moon in August 2020. Designed with former Saveur editor-in-chief Adam Sachs, it offers curated excursions designed to immerse guests in local culinary traditions. A new S.A.L.T. Kitchen, S.A.L.T. Bar and S.A.L.T. Lab will offer regional ingredients, history and tastings on board.
“We’ve always been interested in the future of culinary experiences. When we first started out, we were affiliated with Relais & Chateaux,” Muckermann said. “Now our guests are interested in food as a way to experience the destination and culture of place. Today, food is an integral part of travel and we believe our guests will find something very unique, authentic and enriching in S.A.L.T.”
Agents in Focus
Silversea at 25 may be moving at whirlwind speed, but one thing remains unchanged. “We’ve always been very agent-focused. They’re vital to our success and helped us get to where we are today,” Conroy said.
He noted that new economies of scale are now working in Silversea’s favor. “The Royal Caribbean International team has started representing Silversea. We have 6,000 agencies in our database,” Conroy said. “They have 40,000. I have 15 people in the field. They have close to 100. They call on everyone who sells leisure travel. That’s a big plus for us. This is just the tip of the iceberg. You’ll also start seeing us as a sister brand at trade shows and national events,” he added.
Portrait of the Client
Eighty-five percent of Silversea’s first-time guests have previously cruised, primarily on such lines as Holland America Line or Princess, said Mark Conroy, managing director-the Americas. “As people become more affluent, they start looking for something a little different.”
The exception is expedition, where half of Silversea’s guests have never cruised before. “They’re people who go to resorts and safaris. The only way to get to Antarctica, Hudson Bay or the Galapagos is to take a cruise,” he said.“They often have a misperception about cruising, and not in a good way. But once they get on our expedition cruises, by the third day they are changing their minds. They figure, ‘If these guys can run a great cruise in this environment, imagine what they can do in the Mediterranean.’”
Past river cruisers are also drawn to Silversea. “People tend to move to river cruising from the big ships. They like the idea of no lines, cultural excursions and really amazing food,” he said. “We share a lot of those attributes, but of course, we can offer incredible destinations around the world. We’re even going to offer an Expedition World Cruise in 2020.”
In other words, expect Silversea to have a much more visible presence in the agent sphere. “The industry is very competitive with all these startups, new expedition and yacht ships. It’s definitely a very busy market,” Conroy said. “But the great news for agents is that there are 10,000 Baby Boomers turning 65 each year for the next decade. These people have already accumulated things. They’re trying to accumulate memories now and that’s where we really have something to offer.”
Silversea Selling Tips
Look at your existing base of clients who have sailed on contemporary or premium lines, suggested Mark Conroy, managing director-the Americas.“Ask them what they loved about their last cruise on a big ship. Then ask them what they didn’t love. Use that as a conversation starter. Would you rather cruise with 3,000 people or 600?”
Steer the conversation away from simply price.“We may have the exact itinerary as a Holland America ship, for example. If the client just looks at price they may wonder why Silversea is more expensive,” he said.
“The agent’s role is to point out that we include so much more. Many people don’t realize what the actual cost of their cruise on another line is until they get their credit card bill 30 days later. They never put together the actual spend. With us, almost everything on our cruise fare is commissionable. And once they go with us, they’ll come back. It’s a win for agents.”
Maintaining a long-term relationship with a client does take some work, Conroy said, noting that it’s well worth the effort.“Sixty percent of our customers are Venetian Society [past cruise] members,” he added.
“But only about half come back through the same agency. Your clients are someone else’s prospects. They’ll book with whomever talked to them last. It’s important to have a deeper relationship with clients than simply a transactional one. Agents should think of themselves in the same category of a lawyer, accountant or financial advisor.”
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Ana Figueroa
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS