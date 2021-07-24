Navigating the World in Luxury
Atlas Ocean Voyages' first ship, World Navigator, sets sail on its maiden voyage in August
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton
A new upscale cruise company will operate its inaugural cruise on a brand-new ship in early August.
Atlas Ocean Voyages’ 196-guest, 9,300-gross-ton World Navigator is scheduled to depart Athens, Greece, on Aug. 4 on a nine-night cruise to Alexandra, Egypt, for Cairo. It will visit numerous Greek Islands in between.
"We are looking forward to welcoming guests aboard World Navigator this August," said Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "Our first ship launch will mark the completion of two years’ construction and more than a decade of planning for us."
Athens to Alexandria
As you might imagine, it hasn’t been the most ideal time to launch a new cruise company. The latest wrinkle is that recent unrest in Israel forced the line to abandon its originally scheduled Holy Land program and replace it with five seven- to 12-night cruises sailing alternately from Athens (Piraeus) and Alexandria. Fares start at $5,799 per person.
"While we would have liked to carry out our original Holy Land itineraries this summer, the region’s geopolitics does not make it prudent," Aliberti said. "World Navigator will be the first and only cruise ship to call in Egypt this summer, offering travelers a distinctly different, safe and luxurious regional travel experience. … Nearly all ports of call feature UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Each itinerary also features multiple nights in either Cairo or Mykonos, Greece, so guests can enjoy each destination’s vibrant nightlife. And because of her small size, World Navigator will also exclusively call at small and authentic Greek islands where larger ships cannot go."
Health and Safety
Guests on these cruises will fill out preboarding health questionnaires attesting to their vaccination and health, the company said. All staff and crew will be vaccinated and isolated prelaunch to create a health bubble.
Atlas Ocean Voyages is described as a "luxe adventure" cruise with an "All Inclusive All The Way" experience.
"We include nearly everything, from roundtrip air travel (complimentary non-stop private charter jet service for Antarctica trips), choice of a shore excursion at every port, prepaid gratuities, meals and beverages, and more, which all add up to making us the industry’s most inclusive under our ‘All Inclusive All The Way’ promise," Aliberti said.
Six DIning Options
The ship will have six dining options, the first L’Occitane spa at sea, regionally inspired gourmet cuisine, and fine wines and premium spirits.
"World Navigator is the industry’s very first new luxury product in more than two decades," Aliberti said. "What makes World Navigator a luxury ship will be the quality, the options and the service we offer on board."
Advisor Assistance
Atlas Ocean Voyages President Alberto Aliberti said the company has been reaching out to travel advisors, an effort that was hindered by the pandemic.
"The pandemic forced us to change our trade strategy in a major way," he said. "We had to rely on virtual presentations, either in groups or one-on-one, whichever our valued travel advisors preferred.
"Now, as the vaccination rate continues to rise throughout the United States, our vaccinated sales team has started a multi-city, cross-country tour in June to educate and train travel advisors about our distinctive all-inclusive, luxe-adventure experience, called the ‘At Last, Atlas Luxe-adventure Road Show.’"
Travel advisors can fill out a form at www.AtlasOcean-Voyages.com/At_Last_Atlas_Luxe_Adventure_Road_Show to register for a breakfast or lunch session with one of our sales team members.
Agents also can visit Atlas Advisor Central at AtlasOceanVoyages.com for tools to market and sell the line.
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS