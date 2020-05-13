Last updated: 11:00 PM ET, Wed May 13 2020

April 2020

New River Ships, New Experiences

Here is a rundown of USTOA tour operators’ new riverboats that are scheduled to be introduced this year.

Viking Osiris Rendering
PHOTO: A rendering of Viking Osiris. (photo via Viking Cruises)

River cruising continues to grow in popularity, largely because of increasing numbers of travelers who are interested in exploring the world’s waterways on intimate vessels that offer immersive experiences.

Viking River Cruises: Viking Osiris

Set to debut in spring 2020, the state-of-the-art, 82-guest Viking Osiris is custom-designed to navigate Egypt’s Nile River. It features 41 outside staterooms, a pool and sun deck with 360-degree views, and a library. Explorer suites are equipped with verandas off the bedrooms and spacious bathrooms with bathtubs. Veranda suites feature verandas off living rooms and French balconies in bedrooms. Departures are scheduled to be available throughout 2020.

vikingrivercruises.com

AmaWaterways: Amasiena

AmaWaterways’ 156-passenger AmaSiena is scheduled to operate on itineraries between seven and 11 nights on the Rhine, Main, Moselle and Danube rivers. Onboard offerings include classes led by a trained Wellness Host a fleet of bicycles, fitness room, massage and beauty salon services, "Sip & Sail" happy hour and a swim-up bar on the Sun Deck. Set to debut in July 2020, the vessel is scheduled to offer departures through 2020.

amawaterways.com

Tauck: MS Andorinha

The 84-passenger ms Andorinha was custom built to sail on Portugal’s Douro River, from coastal Porto to the Spanish border. Local companies have crafted pieces of furniture and lighting fixtures, while design elements from carpeting to artwork are inspired by traditional Portuguese tiles. A pool is located on the Sun Deck. The ship is set to be introduced later this year. Departures are scheduled to be available throughout this year.

tauck.com

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection: Mekong Jewel

Unveiled in January, this 68-passenger luxury ship plies the Mekong River, exploring ports in Vietnam and Cambodia. The vessel features a restaurant and alfresco eatery located on the upper deck, along with a swimming pool, two lounges, spa, sauna, steam room, gym, hair salon, nail bar and library. Departures are scheduled to be available throughout this year.

uniworld.com/en/

